Beverages - Brewers
December 7, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 7

2 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    
    OUTPUT, TRADE DATA: October trade, industrial output and
construction data du eout at 9. Am (0800 GMT). 
        
    FX POLL: The Czech central bank's anti-inflationary policy
is likely to strengthen the crown next year, helping it
outperform regional peers, a Reuters poll of 37 analysts showed
on Thursday.
               
    
    CEE MARKETS:  Warsaw led a fall on Central European bourses
on Thursday due to gloom and doom on global stock markets amid
risk aversion and deep concerns about the impact of the
U.S.-China trade war.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.871     25.868    -0.01     -1.35
 vs Dollar                22.767     22.747    -0.09     -7
 Czech Equities        1,038.59   1,038.59     -1.18     -3.67
 U.S. Equities        24,947.67  25,027.07     -0.32      0.92
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
 
        
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 22.7810 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.