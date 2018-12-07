Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 7

PRAGUE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= OUTPUT, TRADE DATA: October trade, industrial output and construction data du eout at 9. Am (0800 GMT). FX POLL: The Czech central bank's anti-inflationary policy is likely to strengthen the crown next year, helping it outperform regional peers, a Reuters poll of 37 analysts showed on Thursday. CEE MARKETS: Warsaw led a fall on Central European bourses on Thursday due to gloom and doom on global stock markets amid risk aversion and deep concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.871 25.868 -0.01 -1.35 vs Dollar 22.767 22.747 -0.09 -7 Czech Equities 1,038.59 1,038.59 -1.18 -3.67 U.S. Equities 24,947.67 25,027.07 -0.32 0.92 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.7810 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)