Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 1

PRAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

=========================EVENTS=================================
PRAGUE - The Czech National Bank (CNB) holds a rate-setting meeting, with a decision expected at 1200 GMT and news conference at 1315 GMT. The bank is likely to raise interest rates by 25 basis points and then pause at least until May before raising them again, a Reuters poll showed.

=========================NEWS===================================
AVAST: The owner of Avast Software has chosen Morgan Stanley and UBS to list the antivirus software business in a multi-million dollar initial public offering in London, sources familiar with the matter said.

WORKERS: The Czech government agreed on Wednesday to double the number of Ukrainians it was allowing in as fast-track migrant workers to 19,600 per year, aiming to help firms struggling to find workers and facing pressure from the workforce for wage hikes.

OUTLOOK: The Czech economy should remain strong in the coming years due to domestic demand and investments from companies and the state, although growth will slow, the Finance Ministry said in an updated outlook on Wednesday.

EU FUNDS: Net inflow of European Union funds into the Czech Republic dropped to 55.4 billion crowns ($2.73 billion) in 2017, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

BANKS: The Czech banking sector remains highly resilient to adverse shocks, although some risks linger and the banks' resilience is not growing further, the Czech National Bank (CNB) said on Wednesday.

BONDS: The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds ticked lower to 41.64 percent in December, from 41.95 percent in November, Finance Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS: The crown held onto its recent gains boosted by expectations for a fresh rate hike by the Czech central bank on Thursday, while the forint was steady after the Hungarian central bank's comments which confirmed its dovish stance.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2018
vs Euro 25.268 25.28 0.05 1.01
vs Dollar 20.397 20.279 -0.58 4.14
Czech Equities 1,130.91 1,130.91 0.31 4.89
U.S. Equities 26,149.39 26,076.89 0.28 5.79

=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
CEZ: A study by Czech utility CEZ found the best option of transforming the company to help finance its nuclear power expansion would be splitting the nuclear and old energy assets from distribution and new energy, the paper reported, citing a company report. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

ONLINE SHOP: The country's biggest online shop, Alza.cz, reported a 20.7 percent rise in 2017 revenue, to 21 billion crowns ($1.03 billion). Hospodarske Noviny, page 12

REAL ESTATE: The average price of new flats in Prague rose 19.1 percent last year to 85,223 crowns a square metre, according to regular tracking by developers Trigema, Skanska Reality and Central Group. Sold flats fell 17.3 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12

(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.)