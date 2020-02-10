Credit RSS
February 10, 2020 / 7:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 10

    PRAGUE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    DATA: The Labour Ministry to release the latest unemployment
data. (0800 GMT)
    
    UNIQA Insurance Group To Buy AXA Subsidiaries In Poland,
Czech Republic And Slovakia
                
    
    KGI says has held private equity talks about strategic stake
in NMC Health
                
    
    SLOVAKIA VOTE: Slovak opposition parties maintained their
lead over the ruling party Smer in the run-up to a Feb. 29
election, an AKO agency poll showed on Saturday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies weakened on Friday,
with the Czech crown and Romanian leu giving up some of the
previous day's gains and the Hungarian forint setting a fresh
record low after an unexpected Czech rate hike shook up the
region's markets.
                

    EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices on Friday fell
sharply for Monday delivery because main wind producer country
Germany was expecting huge wind power volumes to feed turbine
output, and demand was decreasing as milder weather was on its
way. 
                

    5G AUCTION: An unnamed government official said there was
zero interest from foreign players in the state's planned
auction of 5G frequencies. The Industry Ministry is looking to
change conditions of the auction to give a bigger chance to
so-called virtual operators.
    TIMBER: State-owned Lesy CR harvested a record 13.9 million
cubic meters of timber in 2019, up 30% year-on-year large due to
bark beetle.
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
