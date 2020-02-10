Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 10

PRAGUE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== DATA: The Labour Ministry to release the latest unemployment data. (0800 GMT) UNIQA Insurance Group To Buy AXA Subsidiaries In Poland, Czech Republic And Slovakia KGI says has held private equity talks about strategic stake in NMC Health SLOVAKIA VOTE: Slovak opposition parties maintained their lead over the ruling party Smer in the run-up to a Feb. 29 election, an AKO agency poll showed on Saturday. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies weakened on Friday, with the Czech crown and Romanian leu giving up some of the previous day's gains and the Hungarian forint setting a fresh record low after an unexpected Czech rate hike shook up the region's markets. EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices on Friday fell sharply for Monday delivery because main wind producer country Germany was expecting huge wind power volumes to feed turbine output, and demand was decreasing as milder weather was on its way. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= 5G AUCTION: An unnamed government official said there was zero interest from foreign players in the state's planned auction of 5G frequencies. The Industry Ministry is looking to change conditions of the auction to give a bigger chance to so-called virtual operators. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 TIMBER: State-owned Lesy CR harvested a record 13.9 million cubic meters of timber in 2019, up 30% year-on-year large due to bark beetle. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)