Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 11

PRAGUE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== AERO VODOCHODY: Czech defence technology group Omnipol is in talks to buy aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody PENTTA.UL from investment group Penta, Omnipol's biggest shareholder told the daily Hospodarske Noviny. DUKOVANY: CEZ restarted Dukovany unit 4 after outage METRO: German wholesaler Metro AG said on Tuesday it has reached a deal with a consortium consisting of property investors X+Bricks and the SCP Group for the sale of its struggling Real hypermarkets unit. JOBS: The Czech unemployment rate rose to 3.1% of the workforce in January, in line with expectations, the Labour Ministry said on Monday. CEE MARKETS: Fears of an impact from the coronavirus outbreak mostly bypassed emerging Europe early on Monday, with the region considered a comparative backwater, enabling most markets to rise slightly. EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices for day-ahead delivery rose on Monday, supported by an expected rise in electricity consumption due to cold weather and low nuclear availability in France, despite strong wind power supply across Europe. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= CYBERCRIME: The number of cybercrime cases has risen by 460% in the past eight years, the interior ministry said. Pravo, page 7 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)