Consumer Goods and Retail
February 11, 2020 / 7:42 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 11

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    AERO VODOCHODY: Czech defence technology group Omnipol is in
talks to buy aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody PENTTA.UL from
investment group Penta, Omnipol's biggest shareholder told the
daily Hospodarske Noviny.
                
    
    DUKOVANY: CEZ           restarted Dukovany unit 4 after
outage
                
    
    METRO: German wholesaler Metro AG          said on Tuesday
it has reached a deal with a consortium consisting of property
investors X+Bricks and the SCP Group for the sale of its
struggling Real hypermarkets unit.
                             
    
    JOBS: The Czech unemployment rate rose to 3.1% of the
workforce in January, in line with expectations, the Labour
Ministry said on Monday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Fears of an impact from the coronavirus
outbreak mostly bypassed emerging Europe early on Monday, with
the region considered a comparative backwater, enabling most
markets to rise slightly.
                

    EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices for day-ahead
delivery rose on Monday, supported by an expected rise in
electricity consumption due to cold weather and low nuclear
availability in France, despite strong wind power supply across
Europe.
                

===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    CYBERCRIME: The number of cybercrime cases has risen by 460%
in the past eight years, the interior ministry said.
    Pravo, page 7
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
            
    Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below