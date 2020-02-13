Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 13

PRAGUE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== DATA: The central bank is due to release the latest current account data. (0900 GMT) CEZ: Czech utility CEZ could launch an expected sale of its Polish wind and coal assets in April as it continues with a strategy of leaving its eastern foreign markets, newspaper Hospodarske Noviny cited an unnamed company official as saying on Thursday. CEZ shares hit a 23-month low on Wednesday BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold the full offer of 5.0 billion crowns ($219.07 million) worth of new 1.25%/2025 government bonds in the first, competitive round of bidding at an auction on Wednesday. CEE MARKETS: The ailing Hungarian forint hit its latest record low at 340 versus the euro late on Wednesday, extending its losses to more than 2% for the year as investors dismissed central bank measures aimed at shoring up the currency. The Czech crown surged almost half a percent to a new multi-year high on Wednesday, touching its strongest since October 2012, continuing to get a boost from last week's rate hike, rising interbank rates and strong demand for a new 5-year bond auctioned earlier in the day. EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices for day-ahead delivery diverged on Wednesday, as a forecast drop in wind power supply lifted the German contract and the French contract slipped because of an expected fall in consumption. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= SKODA: A union official at carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group, said the parent company is considering an option of shifting production of Skoda's Superb model to a factory outside the Czech Republic in the future. Skoda declined to comment. The newspaper said options include moving the Superb to VW's plant in Slovakia or Audi's plant in Hungary. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 FACEBOOK: Facebook has launched a program for checking truthfulness on its Czech and Slovak platforms. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)