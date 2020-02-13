Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 13

    PRAGUE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    DATA: The central bank is due to release the latest current
account data. (0900 GMT)
                     
    
    CEZ: Czech utility CEZ           could launch an expected
sale of its Polish wind and coal assets in April as it continues
with a strategy of leaving its eastern foreign markets,
newspaper Hospodarske Noviny cited an unnamed company official
as saying on Thursday.
                
    
    CEZ           shares hit a 23-month low on Wednesday
                
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold the full offer of 5.0
billion crowns ($219.07 million) worth of new 1.25%/2025
government bonds              in the first, competitive round of
bidding at an auction on Wednesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The ailing Hungarian forint hit its latest
record low at 340 versus the euro late on Wednesday, extending
its losses to more than 2% for the year as investors dismissed
central bank measures aimed at shoring up the currency.
    The Czech crown           surged almost half a percent to a
new multi-year high on Wednesday, touching its strongest since
October 2012, continuing to get a boost from last week's rate
hike, rising interbank rates and strong demand for a new 5-year
bond auctioned earlier in the day.
                

    EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices for day-ahead
delivery diverged on Wednesday, as a forecast drop in wind power
supply lifted the German contract and the French contract
slipped because of an expected fall in consumption.
                

===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    SKODA: A union official at carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the
Volkswagen             group, said the parent company is
considering an option of shifting production of Skoda's Superb
model to a factory outside the Czech Republic in the future.
Skoda declined to comment.
    The newspaper said options include moving the Superb to VW's
plant in Slovakia or Audi's plant in Hungary.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    FACEBOOK: Facebook has launched a program for checking
truthfulness on its Czech and Slovak platforms.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
