Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 14

PRAGUE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

DATA: Statistics office releases flash estimate of Q4 GDP, January CPI (0800 GMT)

CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account swung to a deficit last year for the first time since 2013, with the outflow of dividends sent to foreign investors rising to a record, data from the Czech National Bank showed on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint firmed on Thursday after the central bank said it will act to stabilise inflation following a higher-than-expected CPI reading.

TPCA: TPCA will launch production of Toyota Yaris at its Czech plant in the first half of 2021, the factory's boss Robert Kiml said. The carmaker will build three new assembly halls and overall, the preparations for the new production will cost around 180 million euros and the company will need 1,000 new workers. It plans to bring part of the new workforce from India.