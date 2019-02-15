Credit RSS
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 15

    PRAGUE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    DATA: The statistics office will release flash GDP
estimates. (0800 GMT)
    
    CENBANK: The central bank is due to release minutes of its
Feb. 7 policy meeting at which the board voted 5-2 for unchanged
rates.             
    
    SKODA: Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen            ,
said on Thursday its global deliveries dropped 1.1 percent in
January to 102,600 cars.
                
    
    SLOVAKIA:  Slovakia's lawmakers on Thursday failed to pick
any candidates for seats on the constitutional court, rendering
the country's top judicial institution largely unworkable when
the majority of current members steps down on Saturday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bonds drew robust demand
at an auction on Thursday, while a pick-up in the country's
economic growth to its fastest since 2004 failed to lift the
forint.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot wholesale power sagged on
Thursday as high temperatures curbed consumption while firmer
fuels and carbon prices prompted a rebound along the forward
curve.
    In Eastern Europe, Czech day-ahead baseload          
dropped 6.4 percent to 46.80 euros/MWh. Year-ahead power
           was untraded but bid higher after a close at 47.10
euros/MWh.
                    
    
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    BANKS: The biggest Czech bank, CSOB, which is part of the
KBC Group         , earned 15.8 billion crowns in net profit
last year, down 10 percent.
    Pravo, page 15
    
    MEDIA: Investor Daniel Kretinsky's Czech Media Invest
completed the acquisition of Lagardere's French magazine titles.
    CTK news agency
          
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
