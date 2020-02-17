Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 17

PRAGUE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== ECONOMY: The Czech economy slowed further at the end of 2019, data showed on Friday, reflecting fragile growth in its main export markets elsewhere in Europe. PRICES: Czech consumer prices rose by 1.5% on a monthly basis in January, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 3.6%, the fastest price growth since March 2012, statistics office data showed on Friday. BIRD FLU: The Czech Republic has found a second case of the bird flu virus, at a commercial poultry farm, an Agriculture Ministry spokesman said on Sunday. DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt dipped to 1.640 trillion crowns ($71.59 billion) at the end of December. CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint paced regional gains on Friday morning, reacting to robust GDP growth and verbal intervention from the National Bank of Hungary against recent marked currency weakening. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for early next week delivery tumbled on Friday due to an expected rise in wind power generation, and a drop in power demand, while year-ahead contracts were lifted by gains in coal, gas and carbon prices. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= STATE COMPANIES: Finance Ministry is preparing an audit of state's shares in various companies which it may sell to streamline its ownership structure, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said. However, the state does not plan to sell any share in the strategic companies like CEZ , she said. Lidove Noviny, page 2 NO PLACE FOR EXPERTS: Finance Ministry stopped using analysis prepared by top economists from private sector gathered at the Committee for Budget Prognosis of the National Budget Council. Hospodarske Noviny, page 5 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)