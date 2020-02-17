Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 17

    PRAGUE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    ECONOMY: The Czech economy slowed further at the end of
2019, data showed on Friday, reflecting fragile growth in its
main export markets elsewhere in Europe.
                
    
    PRICES: Czech consumer prices rose by 1.5% on a monthly
basis in January, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at
3.6%, the fastest price growth since March 2012, statistics
office data showed on Friday.
                
    
    BIRD FLU: The Czech Republic has found a second case of the
bird flu virus, at a commercial poultry farm, an Agriculture
Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.
                
    
    DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt
dipped to 1.640 trillion crowns ($71.59 billion) at the end of
December.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint           paced regional
gains on Friday morning, reacting to robust GDP growth and
verbal intervention from the National Bank of Hungary against
recent marked currency weakening.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for early
next week delivery tumbled on Friday due to an expected rise in
wind power generation, and a drop in power demand, while
year-ahead contracts were lifted by gains in coal, gas and
carbon prices.
                
    STATE COMPANIES: Finance Ministry is preparing an audit of
state's shares in various companies which it may sell to
streamline its ownership structure, Finance Minister Alena
Schillerova said.
    However, the state does not plan to sell any share in the
strategic companies like CEZ          , she said.
    Lidove Noviny, page 2
    
    NO PLACE FOR EXPERTS: Finance Ministry stopped using
analysis prepared by top economists from private sector gathered
at the Committee for Budget Prognosis of the National Budget
Council.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 5
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
