Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 18

PRAGUE, Feb 18 (Reuters)

DIGITAL TAX: Some Czech lawmakers would consider lowering the rate on the government's proposed digital tax against global internet giants to 5% from 7% and delay its implementation by half a year, Hospodarske Noviny daily newspaper reported on Tuesday.

EU BUDGET: The 27 national leaders of the European Union will make access to funding in the EU's budget for 2021-27 conditional on respecting the rule of law, according to a draft joint decision prepared for their summit in Brussels on Thursday.

BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 15.5 billion crowns ($677.77 million) worth of domestic government bonds, including a new bond due in 2031, in four primary auctions in March, the ministry said on Monday.

BIRD FLU: Czech authorities will cull nearly 140,000 turkey and chickens at a poultry farm where bird flu was detected, Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS: The forint firmed to a new four-week high on Monday following a hawkish verbal intervention by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) last week and a change in the outlook on the country's debt to positive by rating agency Standard and Poor's.

EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices increased on Monday on an expected rise in demand and tighter French nuclear availability which overrode the bearish impact of massive German wind power supply in the interconnected region.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Preliminary net profit for investor Radovan Vitek's CPI Property Group rose 8% to 345 million euros in 2019.