Credit RSS
February 18, 2020 / 7:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 18

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    DIGITAL TAX: Some Czech lawmakers would consider lowering
the rate on the government's proposed digital tax against global
internet giants to 5% from 7% and delay its implementation by
half a year, Hospodarske Noviny daily newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
                
    
    EU BUDGET: The 27 national leaders of the European Union
will make access to funding in the EU's budget for 2021-27
conditional on respecting the rule of law, according to a draft
joint decision prepared for their summit in Brussels on
Thursday.
                
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 15.5
billion crowns ($677.77 million) worth of domestic government
bonds, including a new bond due in 2031, in four primary
auctions in March, the ministry said on Monday.
                
    
    BIRD FLU: Czech authorities will cull nearly 140,000 turkey
and chickens at a poultry farm where bird flu was detected,
Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman said on Monday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint firmed to a new four-week high on
Monday following a hawkish verbal intervention by the National
Bank of Hungary (NBH) last week and a change in the outlook on
the country's debt to positive by rating agency Standard and
Poor's.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices increased on
Monday on an expected rise in demand and tighter French nuclear
availability which overrode the bearish impact of massive German
wind power supply in the interconnected region.
                
    
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Preliminary net profit for investor
Radovan Vitek's CPI Property Group rose 8% to 345 million euros
in 2019.
    here
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
            
    Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below