February 19, 2019

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 19

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)        
     
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    V4-ISRAEL: Poland pulled out of a planned summit in Israel
after Israel's acting foreign minister said on Monday that "many
Poles" had collaborated with the Nazis in World War Two and
shared responsibility for the Holocaust.
                
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 25
billion crowns ($1.10 billion) worth of domestic government
bonds in five primary auctions taking place in March, the
ministry said on Monday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint and Hungarian government bonds
firmed slightly on Monday after Standard & Poor's upgraded the
country's sovereign credit rating late on Friday.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: German spot wholesale power prices fell on
Monday as forecasts pointed to a more than doubling of wind
power output on Tuesday, overriding the bullish effect of rising
demand. 
                   
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.729     25.716   -0.05     -0.12
 vs Dollar                 22.757     22.737   -0.09     -1.53
 Czech Equities         1,063.9    1,063.9      0.54      7.84
 U.S. Equities         25,883.25  25,439.39     1.74     10.96
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    SONNEN: CEZ's           subsidiary Inven Capital sold its
minority stake in Germany's electricity storage producer,
Sonnen, to Shell for an undisclosed price. It is the first such
sale for the investment arm of CEZ.
    TESCO: Britain's Tesco          retailer sold the "My"
department store in the centre of Prague to Amadeus Real for an
undisclosed price.
    APPLE PAY: Czech retailers started accepting payments via
Apple Pay on Tuesday. The application is supported by all major
banks in the country.
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
