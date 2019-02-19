Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 19

PRAGUE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= V4-ISRAEL: Poland pulled out of a planned summit in Israel after Israel's acting foreign minister said on Monday that "many Poles" had collaborated with the Nazis in World War Two and shared responsibility for the Holocaust. BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 25 billion crowns ($1.10 billion) worth of domestic government bonds in five primary auctions taking place in March, the ministry said on Monday. CEE MARKETS: The forint and Hungarian government bonds firmed slightly on Monday after Standard & Poor's upgraded the country's sovereign credit rating late on Friday. EUROPE POWER: German spot wholesale power prices fell on Monday as forecasts pointed to a more than doubling of wind power output on Tuesday, overriding the bullish effect of rising demand. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.729 25.716 -0.05 -0.12 vs Dollar 22.757 22.737 -0.09 -1.53 Czech Equities 1,063.9 1,063.9 0.54 7.84 U.S. Equities 25,883.25 25,439.39 1.74 10.96 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= SONNEN: CEZ's subsidiary Inven Capital sold its minority stake in Germany's electricity storage producer, Sonnen, to Shell for an undisclosed price. It is the first such sale for the investment arm of CEZ. E15, page 4 TESCO: Britain's Tesco retailer sold the "My" department store in the centre of Prague to Amadeus Real for an undisclosed price. E15, page 4 APPLE PAY: Czech retailers started accepting payments via Apple Pay on Tuesday. The application is supported by all major banks in the country. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)