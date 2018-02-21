Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 21

PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ========================= NEWS ================================= KOMERCNI BANKA: Berenberg raises Komercni Banka to buy from hold. Story: Related news: OLYMPICS: Petr Koukal scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Czech Republic a 3-2 win over the United States on Wednesday to become the first team through to the semi-finals of the men's Olympic ice hockey tournament. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European stock markets were mostly flat on Tuesday in early trade but Hungarian oil and gas group MOL outperformed, rising up to two percent after the open on stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results and solid prospects for 2018. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.318 25.323 0.02 0.82 vs Dollar 20.512 20.542 0.15 3.6 Czech Equities 1,106.14 1,106.14 -0.37 2.6 U.S. Equities 24,964.75 25,219.38 -1.01 0.99 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ SKODA: Management of Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of carmaker Volkswagen , offered unions a 15 percent pay hike over the next 27 months and an extra bonus of 25,000 crowns as part of wage negotiations. Unions have demanded an 18 percent wage rise. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 BANKS: Prime Minister Andrej Babis rejected installing a special bank tax as proposed by some parties with which his ANO party is negotatiating support for a new government. E15, page 3 BEER: The number of craft breweries rose in 2017 and now reach over 400. They account for 2 percent of Czech beer production. Lidove Noviny, page 12 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.4420 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)