Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 21

EU BUDGET SUMMIT: EU leaders made no headway on Thursday in fractious talks on a joint 2021-27 budget that was left with a 75 billion euro ($81 billion) hole after Britain's departure at a time when they face costly new challenges from climate change to migration. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies softened on Thursday, with Hungary's forint and the Czech crown leading losses, mirroring other emerging currencies pushed lower by a strengthening U.S. dollar and dogged by the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. EUROPE POWER: Europe's wholesale prompt power market prices diverged on Thursday as German prices plunged on forecast of higher wind power generation and a drop in demand, while the French contract edged up on increased demand and falling wind power output. =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ SKODA: Unions at carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group, said upcoming wage talks could be complicated if the company does not start discussing potential shifts in production to factories abroad. Unions have raised concerns about some models being moved. The company said it does not comment future plans. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2