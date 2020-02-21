Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 21

Auto & Truck Manufacturers
    PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    EU BUDGET SUMMIT: EU leaders made no headway on Thursday in
fractious talks on a joint 2021-27 budget that was left with a
75 billion euro ($81 billion) hole after Britain's departure at
a time when they face costly new challenges from climate change
to migration.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies softened on
Thursday, with Hungary's forint and the Czech crown leading
losses, mirroring other emerging currencies pushed lower by a
strengthening U.S. dollar and dogged by the economic impact of
the coronavirus outbreak.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: Europe's wholesale prompt power market prices
diverged on Thursday as German prices plunged on forecast of
higher wind power generation and a drop in demand, while the
French contract edged up on increased demand and falling wind
power output.
                
    
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    SKODA: Unions at carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen
            group, said upcoming wage talks could be complicated
if the company does not start discussing potential shifts in
production to factories abroad. Unions have raised concerns
about some models being moved. The company said it does not
comment future plans.
