February 24, 2020 / 7:25 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 24

    PRAGUE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    Real-time economic data releases.................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
    DATA: Czech statistics office to release data on producers
price index (PPI) at 9:00 local time (0800 GMT) 
    
    RATES: A rate increase by the Czech National Bank on Feb. 6
was a signal meant to help to anchor inflation expectations,
board member Tomas Holub said on Sunday.
                
    
    EU: European Union leaders fell out on Friday over their
next long-term budget after fraught talks over a gaping Brexit
hole in their joint coffers, with poorer countries demanding
more aid and their "frugal" peers determined to rein in
spending.
                
    
    EPH: Czech energy group EPH's subsidiary Saale Energie will
take full control of the Schkopau lignite-fired power plant in
Germany after agreeing to buy Uniper's UN01.DE 58% stake, EPH
said on Friday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stock indexes slipped on
Friday as new cases of coronavirus infections in China and a
strengthening U.S. dollar hit sentiment.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European wholesale power prices for delivery
early next week diverged on Friday as German contracts surged on
a forecast fall in wind power generation while low demand
pressured French prices.
                
    
    MASKS: Czech company Respilon does not have access to its
storage in China, where it has 750,000 respiratory masks using
nanofibers, currently in high demand due to the new coronavirus
outbreak, co-owner Jana Zimova told the paper.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
