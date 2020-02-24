Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 24

PRAGUE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== DATA: Czech statistics office to release data on producers price index (PPI) at 9:00 local time (0800 GMT) RATES: A rate increase by the Czech National Bank on Feb. 6 was a signal meant to help to anchor inflation expectations, board member Tomas Holub said on Sunday. EU: European Union leaders fell out on Friday over their next long-term budget after fraught talks over a gaping Brexit hole in their joint coffers, with poorer countries demanding more aid and their "frugal" peers determined to rein in spending. EPH: Czech energy group EPH's subsidiary Saale Energie will take full control of the Schkopau lignite-fired power plant in Germany after agreeing to buy Uniper's UN01.DE 58% stake, EPH said on Friday. CEE MARKETS: Central European stock indexes slipped on Friday as new cases of coronavirus infections in China and a strengthening U.S. dollar hit sentiment. EUROPE POWER: European wholesale power prices for delivery early next week diverged on Friday as German contracts surged on a forecast fall in wind power generation while low demand pressured French prices. =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ MASKS: Czech company Respilon does not have access to its storage in China, where it has 750,000 respiratory masks using nanofibers, currently in high demand due to the new coronavirus outbreak, co-owner Jana Zimova told the paper. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)