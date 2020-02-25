Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 25

PRAGUE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== MARKETS DROP ON VIRUS FEARS: Central European currencies eased and stocks plunged on Monday, mirroring Western markets, after the number of new coronavirus cases outside China jumped over the weekend, adding to worries the epidemic will cause disruptions to the global economy. EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices for next-day delivery fell on Monday, hit by higher wind power volumes, but prices for next week were lifted by expected higher demand on colder weather. PRAGUE HAS NEMTSOV SQUARE: The square in Prague where Russia's embassy is located is to be renamed after Boris Nemtsov, the Czech capital said on Monday, joining cities like Washington and Kiev in commemorating the murdered opposition leader. JANUARY PPI JUMPS: =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CZECH PRESIDENT LOOKS TO us FOR BUSINESS: After disappointment with pans to bring Chinese investments to the Czech Republic, the office of the president is looking to lure investors form the U.S> and is planning a Czech-U.S. business forum. Lidove noviny, page 1 PIRATES ON PPF: Two senators for the Czech Pirate party asked members of the U.S. Congress to look in to the planned sale of television group CME , majority owned by AT&T, to the Czech PPF group. They cited concern that PPF could influence content in favour of China, where PPF has its Home Credit lending business. PPF said it valued free speech and had no other aims in the acquisition than complementing its telecoms business. Lidove noviny, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)