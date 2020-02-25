Bonds News
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 25

    PRAGUE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    MARKETS DROP ON VIRUS FEARS: Central European currencies
eased and stocks plunged on Monday, mirroring Western markets,
after the number of new coronavirus cases outside China jumped
over the weekend, adding to worries the epidemic will cause
disruptions to the global economy. 
               
        
    EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices for next-day
delivery fell on Monday, hit by higher wind power volumes, but
prices for next week were lifted by expected higher demand on
colder weather.
               

    PRAGUE HAS NEMTSOV SQUARE: The square in Prague where
Russia's embassy is located is to be renamed after Boris
Nemtsov, the Czech capital said on Monday, joining cities like
Washington and Kiev in commemorating the murdered opposition
leader.
                
    
    JANUARY PPI JUMPS:            
    
    CZECH PRESIDENT LOOKS TO us FOR BUSINESS: After
disappointment with pans to bring Chinese investments to the
Czech Republic, the office of the president is looking to lure
investors form the U.S> and is planning a Czech-U.S. business
forum.
    PIRATES ON PPF: Two senators for the Czech Pirate party
asked members of the U.S. Congress to look in to the planned
sale of television group CME         , majority owned by AT&T, 
to the Czech PPF group. They cited concern that PPF could
influence content in favour of China, where PPF has its Home
Credit lending business. PPF said it valued free speech and had
no other aims in the acquisition than complementing its telecoms
business. 
