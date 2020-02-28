Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 28

PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CME: Shareholders of Central European Media Enterprises (CME) approved on Thursday the acquisition of the company by Czech investment group PPF, although a U.S. senator has asked authorities to review the deal. PEACE PLAN: Fifty former European prime ministers and foreign ministers have condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan in an open letter, saying it would create an apartheid-like situation in occupied Palestinian territory. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mostly stable and stock markets extended their losses as Romania confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection and global markets were pressured by the growing number of new cases outside China. EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices fell on higher wind power supply and weaker pre-weekend demand in Germany, however, a tighter supply-demand balance in France reduced price losses in the interconnected region. ===================PRESS DIGEST============================ DIGITAL TAX: Finance Minister Alena Schillerova may ask the parliament to postpone the effective date of the new digital tax by six months to 2021 and to lower the rate by 2 percentage points to 5% as the United States indicated there could be counter-measures if the tax is implemented as proposed. The tax targets multinationals like Facebook or Google. For the original story please click here CORONAVIRUS: Czech Airlines suspended direct connection to Korea's Seoul due to the global epidemy of the new coronavirus, spreading from Asia, which also caused fall in demand for tickets. Pravo, page 1 Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)