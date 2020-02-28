Bonds News
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 28

    PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    CME: Shareholders of Central European Media Enterprises
(CME) approved on Thursday the acquisition of the company by
Czech investment group PPF, although a U.S. senator has asked
authorities to review the deal.
                 
    
    PEACE PLAN: Fifty former European prime ministers and
foreign ministers have condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's
Middle East peace plan in an open letter, saying it would create
an apartheid-like situation in occupied Palestinian territory.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mostly stable
and stock markets extended their losses as Romania confirmed its
first case of coronavirus infection and global markets were
pressured by the growing number of new cases outside China.
                
        
    EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices fell on higher wind
power supply and weaker pre-weekend demand in Germany, however,
a tighter supply-demand balance in France reduced price losses
in the interconnected region.
                
    DIGITAL TAX: Finance Minister Alena Schillerova may ask the
parliament to postpone the effective date of the new digital tax
by six months to 2021 and to lower the rate by 2 percentage
points to 5% as the United States indicated there could be
counter-measures if the tax is implemented as proposed.
    The tax targets multinationals like Facebook or Google.
    CORONAVIRUS: Czech Airlines suspended direct connection to
Korea's Seoul due to the global epidemy of the new coronavirus,
spreading from Asia, which also caused fall in demand for
tickets.
