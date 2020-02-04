Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 4

PRAGUE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== BUDGET: The Czech central state budget posted an 8.0 billion crown ($351.7 million) deficit in January, showing a gap in the opening month of the year for the first time since 2003, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday. CENBANK: The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to leave interest rates unchanged this year as uncertainties abroad neutralise inflationary pressures in the domestic economy, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. CHINA FLIGHTS: The Czech government banned direct flights between the Czech Republic and China due to the new coronavirus outbreak, effective Feb. 9, government spokeswoman said on Monday. PMI: Czech manufacturing business sentiment remained negative in January but improved more than expected from the previous month, the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Monday. CEZ: CEZ To Cooperate With GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy On Exploring Small Modular Reactor Technology In Czech Republic SKODA: Skoda Plans Annual Sales of 100,000 Vehicles In India By 2025 CEE MARKETS: A rebound in cybersecurity firm Avast's shares drove the Prague stock market higher on Monday as central European markets were mixed amid worries over a deadly virus outbreak in China. EUROPE POWER: European baseload power prices for year-ahead delivery extended their slide in wholesale trade on Monday, tracking the fall in carbon emissions permit prices. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= CHINA IMPACT: The head of the Exporters Association, Jiri Grund, said it was still too early to estimate the impact of China's coronavirus on Czech companies. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)