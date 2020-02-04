Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 4

    PRAGUE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    BUDGET: The Czech central state budget posted an 8.0 billion
crown ($351.7 million) deficit in January, showing a gap in the
opening month of the year for the first time since 2003, Finance
Ministry data showed on Monday.
                
    
    CENBANK: The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to leave
interest rates unchanged this year as uncertainties abroad
neutralise inflationary pressures in the domestic economy, a
Reuters poll showed on Monday.
                
    
    CHINA FLIGHTS: The Czech government banned direct flights
between the Czech Republic and China due to the new coronavirus
outbreak, effective Feb. 9, government spokeswoman said on
Monday.
                
    
    PMI: Czech manufacturing business sentiment remained
negative in January but improved more than expected from the
previous month, the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
showed on Monday.
                
    
    CEZ: CEZ To Cooperate With GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy On
Exploring Small Modular Reactor Technology In Czech Republic
                
    
    SKODA: Skoda Plans Annual Sales of 100,000 Vehicles In India
By 2025
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: A rebound in cybersecurity firm Avast's shares
drove the Prague stock market higher on Monday as central
European markets were mixed amid worries over a deadly virus
outbreak in China.
                

    EUROPE POWER: European baseload power prices for year-ahead
delivery extended their slide in wholesale trade on Monday,
tracking the fall in carbon emissions permit prices.
                    

    CHINA IMPACT: The head of the Exporters Association, Jiri
Grund, said it was still too early to estimate the impact of
China's coronavirus on Czech companies. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
