February 5, 2019 / 7:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 5

    PRAGUE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)        
     
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    DATA: The statistics office to release December retail sales
data. (0800 GMT)
                     
    
    CENBANK: The Czech National Bank will refrain from raising
interest rates on Thursday as uncertainties about European and
global economic growth counter inflationary pressures stemming
from the domestic economy, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.
                
    
    KOFOLA: Kofola Ceskoslovensko            sells 100 pct stake
in Hoop Polska
                
    
    VENEZUELA: Major European nations joined the United States
on Monday in recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as
Venezuela's legitimate head of state, while members of a
separate regional bloc kept up the pressure on socialist
President Nicolas Maduro.
    Among EU nations recognizing Guaido were: Britain, Germany,
France, Spain, Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark,
Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the
Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Sweden.
                
    
    FARM: Poland has reported a case of atypical bovine
spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) among cattle on a farm near the
Czech border, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal
Health (OIE) said on Monday.
                
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry revised its bond auction
plans this week.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint and the Czech crown eased slightly
on Monday as investors were scaling back expectations for
monetary tightening in the two countries.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European baseload power prices for next year
delivery slipped in the wholesale market on Monday tracking a
fall in coal, gas and carbon emission prices, while day-ahead
contracts diverged.
    In Eastern Europe, Czech Tuesday baseload power          
did not trade after Friday closed at 61.5 euros/MWh. Year-ahead
power            was down 4.1 percent at 49.25 euros.  
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.679     25.68    0          0.07
 vs Dollar                 22.478     22.458  -0.09      -0.28
 Czech Equities         1,052.05   1,052.05    0.36       6.64
 U.S. Equities         25,239.37  25,063.89    0.7        8.2
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
        
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    SECURITY: The head of the National Cyber Security Center
(NUKIB), Dusan Navratil, said in an interview that the watchdog
stands behind its December warning saying Chinese technology
firms Huawei and ZTE might present a threat.
    Huawei has denied it posed a threat.
    Navratil said he believed other state institutions could
keep these firms out of tenders after the state tax authority
was the first to do so this year.                          
    Pravo, page 1

    R&D: The government backed a new innovation strategy that
will aim to raise spending on science and research to 2.5
percent of GDP by 2025 and to 3 percent by 2030.
    Pravo, page 15        
    
    EPH: EP Infrastructure, majority controlled by energy group
EPH, reported a 2.6 percent drop in EBITDA to 1.09 billion euros
in the first nine months of 2018.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
            
