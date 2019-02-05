Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 5

PRAGUE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= DATA: The statistics office to release December retail sales data. (0800 GMT) CENBANK: The Czech National Bank will refrain from raising interest rates on Thursday as uncertainties about European and global economic growth counter inflationary pressures stemming from the domestic economy, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. KOFOLA: Kofola Ceskoslovensko sells 100 pct stake in Hoop Polska VENEZUELA: Major European nations joined the United States on Monday in recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate head of state, while members of a separate regional bloc kept up the pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro. Among EU nations recognizing Guaido were: Britain, Germany, France, Spain, Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Sweden. FARM: Poland has reported a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) among cattle on a farm near the Czech border, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry revised its bond auction plans this week. CEE MARKETS: The forint and the Czech crown eased slightly on Monday as investors were scaling back expectations for monetary tightening in the two countries. EUROPE POWER: European baseload power prices for next year delivery slipped in the wholesale market on Monday tracking a fall in coal, gas and carbon emission prices, while day-ahead contracts diverged. In Eastern Europe, Czech Tuesday baseload power did not trade after Friday closed at 61.5 euros/MWh. Year-ahead power was down 4.1 percent at 49.25 euros. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.679 25.68 0 0.07 vs Dollar 22.478 22.458 -0.09 -0.28 Czech Equities 1,052.05 1,052.05 0.36 6.64 U.S. Equities 25,239.37 25,063.89 0.7 8.2 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= SECURITY: The head of the National Cyber Security Center (NUKIB), Dusan Navratil, said in an interview that the watchdog stands behind its December warning saying Chinese technology firms Huawei and ZTE might present a threat. Huawei has denied it posed a threat. Navratil said he believed other state institutions could keep these firms out of tenders after the state tax authority was the first to do so this year. Pravo, page 1 R&D: The government backed a new innovation strategy that will aim to raise spending on science and research to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2025 and to 3 percent by 2030. Pravo, page 15 EPH: EP Infrastructure, majority controlled by energy group EPH, reported a 2.6 percent drop in EBITDA to 1.09 billion euros in the first nine months of 2018. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)