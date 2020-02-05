Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 5

PRAGUE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== DATA: The statistics office will release latest retail sales data. CEE FX POLL: Hungary's forint is likely to just drift off a record low over the next year while the Czech crown is seen giving up recent gains, a Reuters poll showed, as central European currencies find little traction in 2020. SKODA: Skoda is hoping government moves to drag regulations for cars sold in India up to developed market standards will help turn around its fortunes in a market where it has stalled. FINMIN OUTLOOK: The Czech Finance Ministry maintained its growth forecasts for 2020 and 2021 in an updated macroeconomic outlook on Tuesday and slightly lowered its forecast for this year's fiscal balance. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies gained early on Tuesday, with the forint getting a boost from the National Bank of Hungary's liquidity swap tender on Monday where it rejected all bids. EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices rose in the wholesale market on Tuesday as wind power supply dropped and demand increased, while distant contracts steadied after heavy falls on Monday. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= CARS: Used car seller AAA Auto expects a rise in sales this year to more than 90,000 vehicles, up from 86,000 in 2019, boosted by its Polish market. Hospodarske Noviny, page 11 DIGTIAL TAX: Some exporters are lobbying against the government's plan for a digital tax against internet giants as a risk against U.S. countermeasures. Zbynek Frolik, founder of hospital bed maker Linet, called the tax a "huge risk". Lidove Noviny, page 12 CHINA: Some universities have cancelled or postponed student exchanges with Chinese schools. Pravo, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)