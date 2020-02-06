Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 6

PRAGUE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CENTRAL BANK: The Czech National Bank will meet on interest rates on Thursday. Analysts expect no change to rates despite ongoing debate over whether an increase is needed. Komercni Banka proposes higher dividend from 2019 profit Moneta Money Bank lifts profit, dividend outlook Central European Media Enterprises Reports Qtrly Income From Continuing Operations Per Share Diluted $0.13 Stock Spirits Group says on track for year as a whole Czech crown firms on Wednesday to new post-intervention high RETAIL: Czech retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles rose 4.8% year-on-year in December, slower than analysts expected, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Wednesday. CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu held steady against the euro on Wednesday ahead of a no-confidence vote in parliament which could see the Liberal minority government fall after just three months, while other central and eastern European currencies were firmer. EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices were mixed on Wednesday with those in France rising strongly on a brief cold spell, which pushed up electric heating demand, and those in Germany falling as its heating infrastructure is more immune to temperature changes. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= DIGITAL TAX: The lower house's budget committee suspended debate on a planned digital tax for global internet giants and will return to it on March 18. Opponents said the government meet with U.S. officials. Pravo, page 22 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)