February 6, 2020 / 7:56 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 6

    PRAGUE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    CENTRAL BANK: The Czech National Bank will meet on interest
rates on Thursday. Analysts expect no change to rates despite
ongoing debate over whether an increase is needed.
                             
    
    Komercni Banka           proposes higher dividend from 2019
profit
                
    
    Moneta Money Bank            lifts profit, dividend outlook
                
    
    Central European Media Enterprises                   
Reports Qtrly Income From Continuing Operations Per Share
Diluted $0.13 
               
    
    Stock Spirits Group          says on track for year as a
whole
                
    
    Czech crown firms on Wednesday to new post-intervention high
                
    
    RETAIL: Czech retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles
rose 4.8% year-on-year in December, slower than analysts
expected, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Wednesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu held steady against the euro
on Wednesday ahead of a no-confidence vote in parliament which
could see the Liberal minority government fall after just three
months, while other central and eastern European currencies were
firmer.
                

    EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices were mixed on
Wednesday with those in France rising strongly on a brief cold
spell, which pushed up electric heating demand, and those in
Germany falling as its heating infrastructure is more immune to
temperature changes.
                

===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    DIGITAL TAX: The lower house's budget committee suspended
debate on a planned digital tax for global internet giants and
will return to it on March 18. Opponents said the government
meet with U.S. officials.
    Pravo, page 22
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
