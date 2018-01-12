FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 12, 2018 / 7:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    PRAGUE - Czechs will vote in the first round of a
presidential election on Friday and Saturday.
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    PRESIDENT: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis backed
incumbent Milos Zeman in the country's presidential election,
which starts with a first round on Friday and Saturday.
    CENBANK: The Czech National Bank is splitting its foreign
exchange reserves into two parts to better manage the portfolio
after its foreign holdings soared during nearly four years of
currency market interventions, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on
Thursday.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and government
bonds retreated on Thursday as minutes from the ECB's December
meeting triggered some expectation that it may shift to more
hawkish rhetoric.
    IKEA: Furniture giant IKEA will open an 800 sqm shop in the
centre of Prague, becoming the fourth European city where the
company has this concept, Lidove Noviny reported.
    Separately, IKEA sales in the country rose 4 percent to 9.7
billion crowns ($458.46 million) in the 2016/2017 fiscal year
ending in August, Hospodarske Noviny said.
    Lidove Noviny, page 14; Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
    
($1 = 21.1580 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

