Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 14

PRAGUE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CENBANK'S MORA: Czech central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora expects stable or mildly higher interest rates this year as the most likely scenario and said inflation above the central bank's target was "not dramatic". CHINA: The Shanghai city government said on Tuesday it was suspending official contact with Prague after the Czech capital Prague signed a sister city agreement with Taiwan's capital, Taipei, in the latest round of Chinese-Czech diplomatic tensions. SKODA: Deliveries of Volkswagen's Skoda Auto dropped slightly in 2019 to 1.24 million vehicles, from 1.25 million in 2018, mainly due to weaker sales in China, the company said on Monday. INFLATION: Czech inflation accelerated in December on the back of rising food prices, though most analysts expected the bank would continue to hold steady on interest rates despite continuing debate over a hike. * For central bank comment: SLOVAK MURDER TRIAL: A former soldier admitted in court on Monday killing a Slovakian journalist whose murder two years ago led to anti-corruption protests that brought down the government of long-time prime minister Robert Fico. CEE MARKETS: Central European shares edged up, mirroring a global mode as investors awaited the signing of a Sino-U.S. trade deal later this week, while the Czech crown got a boost from a pick-up in inflation. EUROPE POWER: European baseload electricity contracts for day-ahead delivery tumbled in wholesale trade on Monday on the back of forecasts showing a sharp rise in power generation from renewable wind turbines and a mixed demand picture because of mild weather. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= 5G: The government approved materials seeing the state's 5G frequencies auction being called in the first quarter. The state wants to raised 6 billion crowns from the auction this year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 CME: Czech station TV Nova paid out 1.9 billion crowns to its parent Central European Media Enterprises (CME) last year, according to its annual report. CME agreed in October to be bought by PPF investment group, owned by the country's richest man Petr Kellner. here CLIMATE: The government approved an energy-climate plan expecting the share of renewable energy to grow to 22% from 15% by 2030. Pravo, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.6990 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)