January 14, 2020

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 14

    PRAGUE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    CENBANK'S MORA: Czech central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora
expects stable or mildly higher interest rates this year as the
most likely scenario and said inflation above the central bank's
target was "not dramatic".
                
    
    CHINA: The Shanghai city government said on Tuesday it was
suspending official contact with Prague after the Czech capital
Prague signed a sister city agreement with Taiwan's capital,
Taipei, in the latest round of Chinese-Czech diplomatic
tensions.
                
    
    SKODA: Deliveries of Volkswagen's             Skoda Auto
dropped slightly in 2019 to 1.24 million vehicles, from 1.25
million in 2018, mainly due to weaker sales in China, the
company said on Monday.
                
    
    INFLATION: Czech inflation accelerated in December on the
back of rising food prices, though most analysts expected the
bank would continue to hold steady on interest rates despite
continuing debate over a hike.
                
    SLOVAK MURDER TRIAL: A former soldier admitted in court on
Monday killing a Slovakian journalist whose murder two years ago
led to anti-corruption protests that brought down the government
of long-time prime minister Robert Fico.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European shares edged up, mirroring a
global mode as investors awaited the signing of a Sino-U.S.
trade deal later this week, while the Czech crown got a boost
from a pick-up in inflation.
                    
    
    EUROPE POWER: European baseload electricity contracts for
day-ahead delivery tumbled in wholesale trade on Monday on the
back of forecasts showing a sharp rise in power generation from
renewable wind turbines and a mixed demand picture because of
mild weather.
                 
    
    5G: The government approved materials seeing the state's 5G
frequencies auction being called in the first quarter. The state
wants to raised 6 billion crowns from the auction this year.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
    
    CME: Czech station TV Nova paid out 1.9 billion crowns to
its parent Central European Media Enterprises (CME)         
          last year, according to its annual report. CME agreed
in October to be bought by PPF investment group, owned by the
country's richest man Petr Kellner.
    CLIMATE: The government approved an energy-climate plan
expecting the share of renewable energy to grow to 22% from 15%
by 2030.
    Pravo, page 2
                
