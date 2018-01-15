FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 15, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    PRESIDENT: Russia-friendly Czech President Milos Zeman won
the first round of voting to retain his job on Saturday, but
pro-western runner-up Jiri Drahos will be a formidable opponent
in the second round vote in two weeks, nearly complete results
showed.
    PROTEST: A woman stripped off her shirt and rushed to Czech
president Milos Zeman shouting in English "Zeman - Putin's slut"
as the president prepared to cast his vote in a presidential
election on Friday.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed on Friday as
global dollar selling accelerated after reports that German
parties reached a breakthrough in coalition talks.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.521     25.521    0          0.02
 vs Dollar                20.906     21.057    0.72       1.75
 Czech Equities        1,108.81   1,108.81     0.1        2.84
 U.S. Equities        25,803.19  25,574.73     0.89      4.39
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

