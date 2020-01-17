Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 17, 2020 / 7:33 AM / a few seconds ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 17

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    CARS: Czech car production dips in 2019 from record 2018
                
    
    SLOVAK POLLS: Slovakia's fractious opposition would beat the
ruling coalition led by the centre-left Smer party if an
election was held now, an opinion poll showed on Thursday.
                
    
    GERMAN COAL EXIT: RWE RWEG.DE, Germany's biggest power
producer, will cut about 6,000 jobs, or nearly a third of its
current workforce, by 2030 as the country moves to phase out
brown coal as an energy source, the company said on Thursday.
                
  * Story on compensation, including for EPH's Mibrag:
            
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown retreated from a seven-year
high in early trade on Thursday, as it approached a new
resistance level after a blistering start to the year.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices rose in wholesale
market trading on Thursday as French nuclear availability, while
up on the day, remained relatively tight due to ongoing strikes
over pension reforms at a time that temperatures are due to
fall.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2020
 vs Euro                   25.154      25.154    0        1.05
 vs Dollar                 22.584      22.587    0.01     0.34
 Czech Equities         1,133.26    1,133.26     0.02     1.58
 U.S. Equities         29,297.64   29,030.22     0.92     2.66
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
            
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    BONDS: Investor Radovan Vitek's real estate group CPI sold
another batch of so-called green bonds worth 350 million pounds,
which were 10-times over-subscribed allowing the seller to
increase the amount of the 8-year bonds it sold.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
    
    AIRPORT: Prague Airport handled a record 17.8 million
passengers in 2019, up by 1 million.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 7
                        
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
            
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below