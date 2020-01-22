Credit RSS
January 22, 2020 / 7:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 22

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    CROWN: The crown currency on Tuesday reached its highest
level against the euro since October 2012.    
    
    GERMANY COAL: Germany will force the closure of power plants
fired by hard coal starting in 2027 if utilities do not take up
compensation tenders, a draft law seen by Reuters showed on
Tuesday.
                
    
    METRO: Investors Meridian Foundation and the Beisheim Group
have raised their stake in German wholesaler Metro          to
about 23% and are open to buying more shares, they said on
Tuesday, adding they believe the firm is undervalued.
    Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak partner Patrik
Tkac failed in a 5.8 billion euro ($6.4 billion) bid to take
over Metro last year after Meridian and Beisheim rejected their
approach.
                
    
    SLOVAK POLLS: Slovak opposition parties have extended their
lead over the ruling coalition in the run-up to a Feb. 29
election, an AKO agency poll showed on Tuesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint weakened against the euro in
early trade on Tuesday while its regional peers held steady, and
stocks across the region tracked European shares lower as the
spread of a new virus in China triggered risk aversion.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity contracts for
day-ahead delivery rose in wholesale trade on Tuesday, helped by
a sharp fall in German wind power generation and firm demand due
to cold weather.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2020
 vs Euro                   25.099      25.091   -0.03     1.27
 vs Dollar                 22.659      22.639   -0.09     0.01
 Czech Equities         1,130.12    1,130.12    -0.12     1.3
 U.S. Equities         29,196.04   29,348.1     -0.52     2.3
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    DIGITAL TAX: The Finance Ministry has not changed its
position on implementing this year a digital tax, whose
legislation is currently in parliament, despite France agreeing
with the United States to wait on its own tax.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
    ONLINE RETAIL: The country's largest online food retailer
Rohlik.cz raised its 2019 by 60% to over 4 billion crowns.
EBITDA rose more than doubled to 60 million crowns.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
    
    MORTGAGES: The average mortgage rate fell to 2.34% in
December.
    Pravo, page 14
       
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
            
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below