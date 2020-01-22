Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 22

PRAGUE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CROWN: The crown currency on Tuesday reached its highest level against the euro since October 2012. GERMANY COAL: Germany will force the closure of power plants fired by hard coal starting in 2027 if utilities do not take up compensation tenders, a draft law seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday. METRO: Investors Meridian Foundation and the Beisheim Group have raised their stake in German wholesaler Metro to about 23% and are open to buying more shares, they said on Tuesday, adding they believe the firm is undervalued. Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak partner Patrik Tkac failed in a 5.8 billion euro ($6.4 billion) bid to take over Metro last year after Meridian and Beisheim rejected their approach. SLOVAK POLLS: Slovak opposition parties have extended their lead over the ruling coalition in the run-up to a Feb. 29 election, an AKO agency poll showed on Tuesday. CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint weakened against the euro in early trade on Tuesday while its regional peers held steady, and stocks across the region tracked European shares lower as the spread of a new virus in China triggered risk aversion. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity contracts for day-ahead delivery rose in wholesale trade on Tuesday, helped by a sharp fall in German wind power generation and firm demand due to cold weather. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2020 vs Euro 25.099 25.091 -0.03 1.27 vs Dollar 22.659 22.639 -0.09 0.01 Czech Equities 1,130.12 1,130.12 -0.12 1.3 U.S. Equities 29,196.04 29,348.1 -0.52 2.3 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= DIGITAL TAX: The Finance Ministry has not changed its position on implementing this year a digital tax, whose legislation is currently in parliament, despite France agreeing with the United States to wait on its own tax. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 ONLINE RETAIL: The country's largest online food retailer Rohlik.cz raised its 2019 by 60% to over 4 billion crowns. EBITDA rose more than doubled to 60 million crowns. Hospodarske Noviny, page 11 MORTGAGES: The average mortgage rate fell to 2.34% in December. Pravo, page 14 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)