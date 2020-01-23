Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 23

    PRAGUE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    CHINA: China's Hainan Airlines will halt regular direct
flights between Beijing and Prague starting in March, the Prague
Airport and the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies retreated on
Wednesday morning, with the Czech crown also off its highest
level since 2012 that it hit on Tuesday on expectations of a
possible rate hike by the Czech central bank.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity contracts for
day-ahead delivery climbed in wholesale trade on Wednesday,
helped by a continued fall in German wind power generation while
low temperatures strengthened demand.
                
    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2020
 vs Euro                   25.128      25.121   -0.03     1.16
 vs Dollar                 22.665      22.641   -0.11    -0.01
 Czech Equities         1,140.48    1,140.48     0.92     2.23
 U.S. Equities         29,186.27   29,196.04    -0.03     2.27
    ADVERTISING SPENDING: The Czech ad market grew to 123
billion crowns in 2019, from 114.5 billion in 2018. TV
advertising rose to 57.4 billion from 53.1 billion, according to
Nielsen Admosphere.
    The biggest spender was online retailer Alza, followed by
grocery retailers Kaufland and Lidl, and lottery group Sazka.
    DIGITAL TAX: The lower house approved the first of three
readings for a planned digital tax for internet giants. The bill
must still go through two more readings and then to the Senate.
