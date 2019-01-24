Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 24

PRAGUE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= TENNIS: Petra Kvitova will compete in her first Grand Slam final in five years after ending the fairytale run of unseeded American Danielle Collins with a decisive 7-6(2) 6-0 victory on a scorching afternoon at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Kvitova will face Naomi Osaka in the final. CEE MARKETS: Worries over Romania's new taxes sent the leu to another record low on Wednesday, while the crown set a 3-week low after dovish comments from Czech central bank rate setter Tomas Holub. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery posted gains on Wednesday, buoyed by an expected drop in electricity generation from wind turbines and firm demand in France due to cold weather. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.699 25.704 0.02 -0.01 vs Dollar 22.599 22.579 -0.09 -0.82 Czech Equities 1,021.65 1,021.65 0.46 3.56 U.S. Equities 24,575.62 24,404.48 0.7 5.35 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST======================== ARMS: The Defence Ministry will send by the end of February request for offers to four companies for the delivery of 210 armed personal carriers. The contract is to be worth 52 billion crowns ($2.30 billion). The ministry will ask BAE Systems , General Dynamics European Land Systems, PSM Projekt System & Management and Rheinmetall Landsysteme to submit bids, it had said in December. Pravo, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.5850 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)