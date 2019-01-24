Bonds News
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 24

    PRAGUE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)        
     
    TENNIS: Petra Kvitova will compete in her first Grand Slam
final in five years after ending the fairytale run of unseeded
American Danielle Collins with a decisive 7-6(2) 6-0 victory on
a scorching afternoon at Melbourne Park on Thursday.
    Kvitova will face Naomi Osaka in the final.
                             
    
    CEE MARKETS: Worries over Romania's new taxes sent the leu
to another record low on Wednesday, while the crown set a 3-week
low after dovish comments from Czech central bank rate setter
Tomas Holub.
                

    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery posted gains on Wednesday, buoyed by an expected drop
in electricity generation from wind turbines and firm demand in
France due to cold weather.
                
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.699     25.704    0.02     -0.01
 vs Dollar                 22.599     22.579   -0.09     -0.82
 Czech Equities         1,021.65   1,021.65     0.46      3.56
 U.S. Equities         24,575.62  24,404.48     0.7       5.35
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    ARMS: The Defence Ministry will send by the end of February
request for offers to four companies for the delivery of 210
armed personal carriers. The contract is to be worth 52 billion
crowns ($2.30 billion).
    The ministry will ask BAE Systems         , General Dynamics
European Land Systems, PSM Projekt System & Management and
Rheinmetall Landsysteme to submit bids, it had said in December.
    Pravo, page 1
    
    ($1 = 22.5850 Czech crowns)

