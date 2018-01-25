FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 7:05 AM

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================NEWS===================================
    UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol          
reported on Thursday a drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 737
million crowns ($36.13 million) after an unplanned shutdown.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    POLITICS: Czech President Milos Zeman on Wednesday asked
Prime Minister Andrej Babis for a second time to try to form a
new government after a minority administration he set up in
December lost a confidence vote in parliament last week.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    WAGES: Czech car factory TPCA, run by Toyota          and
Peugeot-Citroen          , will raise wages by an average 16.4
percent over the next two years, the plant's unions said on
Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    ECONOMY: Czech January business confidence dips while
consumer confidence rises.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bonds regained ground on
Wednesday after the central bank (NBH) informed banks'
treasuries about planned changes to its new interest rate swap
(IRS) facility.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    FOOTBALL: As of next year, only O2 Czech Republic's
          O2 TV will have Champions League rights.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
    
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)            
    
