Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 26

PRESIDENT: Pro-EU academic Jiri Drahos is seeking to unseat anti-immigration political veteran Milos Zeman, who has sought closer relations with Russia and China, in a tight run-off of the Czech presidential election starting on Friday.

CENTRAL BANK: The Czech National Bank said on Thursday that two members of the seven-strong governing board, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl and board member Oldrich Dedek, will miss the next monetary policy meeting on Feb. 1.

UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol reported on Thursday a drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 737 million crowns ($36.13 million) after an unplanned shutdown.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks eased and government bonds firmed on Thursday ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting where many investors expect it to try to talk down the surging euro.