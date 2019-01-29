Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 29

PRAGUE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= O2: O2 Czech Republic Q4 net profit below estimates STOCK SPIRITS: Stock Spirits' top shareholder on Monday called for the removal of the vodka maker's chairman and raised questions about its growth prospects, more than two years after the investor won a battle to oust the company's then chief executive officer. GRAPHIC-EMERGING MARKETS: This weekend marks a year since the start of one of most comprehensive global bear markets on record, but just as the developing world's equity indexes were first to fold last year, now they are leading the charge back up. CEE MARKETS: The leu bucked a weakening of Central European currencies on Monday, rising from record lows as interbank interest rates jumped. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery rose on Monday buoyed by forecasts showing a fall in wind electricity generation and a rise in power consumption due to cold weather. In Eastern Europe, Czech Tuesday baseload power was at 60.75 euros/MWh, down 8.75 euros. The year-ahead power was untraded at its 52 euros close. ==========================PRESS DIGEST======================== HUAWEI: Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that President Milos Zeman informed him that China's Huawei was considering an investment in the Czech Republic. Babis added it was necessary to wait until state institutions conducted a security audit. Pravo, page 2 NUCLEAR: Industry Minister Marta Novakova said the financing model for an expansion of nuclear power plants should be clear by April. The government had earlier expected a decision by the end of 2018. Pravo, page 15 MEDIA: Investor Zdenek Bakala, who was the former owner of insolvent mining group New World Resources, left the board of his publisher Economia but has no plans to sell it, according to his investment group. Lidove Noviny, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.5850 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)