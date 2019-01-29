Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
January 29, 2019

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 29

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    O2: O2 Czech Republic Q4 net profit below estimates
                
      
    STOCK SPIRITS: Stock Spirits'                    top
shareholder on Monday called for the removal of the vodka
maker's chairman and raised questions about its growth
prospects, more than two years after the investor won a battle
to oust the company's then chief executive officer.
                
    
    GRAPHIC-EMERGING MARKETS: This weekend marks a year since
the start of one of most comprehensive global bear markets on
record, but just as the developing world's equity indexes were
first to fold last year, now they are leading the charge back
up.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The leu bucked a weakening of Central European
currencies on Monday, rising from record lows as interbank
interest rates jumped.
                

    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery rose on Monday buoyed by forecasts showing a fall in
wind electricity generation and a rise in power consumption due
to cold weather.
    In Eastern Europe, Czech Tuesday baseload power          
was at 60.75 euros/MWh, down 8.75 euros. The year-ahead power
           was untraded at its 52 euros close. 
                
        
==========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    HUAWEI: Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that President
Milos Zeman informed him that China's Huawei was considering an
investment in the Czech Republic. Babis added it was necessary
to wait until state institutions conducted a security audit.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    NUCLEAR: Industry Minister Marta Novakova said the financing
model for an expansion of nuclear power plants should be clear
by April. The government had earlier expected a decision by the
end of 2018.
    Pravo, page 15
    
    MEDIA: Investor Zdenek Bakala, who was the former owner of
insolvent mining group New World Resources, left the board of
his publisher Economia but has no plans to sell it, according to
his investment group.
    Lidove Noviny, page 13
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.) 
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

    ($1 = 22.5850 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
