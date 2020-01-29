Bonds News
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 29

    PRAGUE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    EU FUNDS: Net inflow of European Union funds into the Czech
Republic rose by a half to 68.5 billion crowns ($3.02 billion)
in 2019, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks weakened in midday
session on Tuesday, tracking their western counterparts, as
investors remained wary of China's rapidly spreading virus
outbreak and its potential economic impact.
                    

    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices on Tuesday
were mixed, with those in Germany falling due to more wind power
production and those in France firming because of tighter
nuclear supply.
                
    
    TENNIS: Ash Barty stormed into her maiden Australian Open
semi-final on Tuesday with an emphatic 7-6(6) 6-2 win over Petra
Kvitova that avenged her defeat to the hard-hitting Czech in
last year's quarter-final at Melbourne Park.
                

 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                   close    on day     in 2020
 vs Euro                   25.213     25.218    0.02      0.82
 vs Dollar                 22.9       22.885   -0.07     -1.05
 Czech Equities         1,107.47   1,107.47    -2.13     -0.73
 U.S. Equities         28,722.85  28,535.8      0.66      0.65
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
       
    
    NUCLEAR: CEZ           will sign two contracts with the
state in March, a general one on construction of a nuclear power
plant, and one on the first phase of the project which should
conclude with picking the supplier, chief executive of the
state-controlled electricity producer, Daniel Benes, said.
    DIGITAL TAX: Czech lawmakers are debating lower tax for
multinational digital companies like Facebook or Google, instead
of the 7% rate proposed by the government. Chairwoman of the
Budget Committee suggested that the tax could take effect later
than the planned launch this July, perhaps next year.
