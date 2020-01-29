Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 29

PRAGUE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== EU FUNDS: Net inflow of European Union funds into the Czech Republic rose by a half to 68.5 billion crowns ($3.02 billion) in 2019, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks weakened in midday session on Tuesday, tracking their western counterparts, as investors remained wary of China's rapidly spreading virus outbreak and its potential economic impact. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices on Tuesday were mixed, with those in Germany falling due to more wind power production and those in France firming because of tighter nuclear supply. TENNIS: Ash Barty stormed into her maiden Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday with an emphatic 7-6(6) 6-2 win over Petra Kvitova that avenged her defeat to the hard-hitting Czech in last year's quarter-final at Melbourne Park. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2020 vs Euro 25.213 25.218 0.02 0.82 vs Dollar 22.9 22.885 -0.07 -1.05 Czech Equities 1,107.47 1,107.47 -2.13 -0.73 U.S. Equities 28,722.85 28,535.8 0.66 0.65 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================= NUCLEAR: CEZ will sign two contracts with the state in March, a general one on construction of a nuclear power plant, and one on the first phase of the project which should conclude with picking the supplier, chief executive of the state-controlled electricity producer, Daniel Benes, said. Lidove Noviny, page 13 DIGITAL TAX: Czech lawmakers are debating lower tax for multinational digital companies like Facebook or Google, instead of the 7% rate proposed by the government. Chairwoman of the Budget Committee suggested that the tax could take effect later than the planned launch this July, perhaps next year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)