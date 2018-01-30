FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 7:33 AM / in 5 hours

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
    O2 CR: Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic          
reported on Tuesday an 18.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit to 1.47 billion crowns ($71.91 million), boosted by new
services and the sale of a stake in start-up company Taxify.    
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    PRESIDENT: Senior European Union officials on Monday urged
the eurosceptic but pro-Russian Czech President Milos Zeman to
pursue cooperation within the bloc following his re-election.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
       
    POLITICS: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will negotiate
with the Social Democrats and the Communists to form a new
government after parliament rejected his minority cabinet in a
confidence vote two weeks ago, he told news website
www.idnes.cz.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown hit a fresh five-year high
against the euro on Monday on mounting expectations that the
Czech central bank (CNB) would raise interest rates again this
week after delivering two hikes last year.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.339     25.299    -0.16      0.74
 vs Dollar                20.506     20.457    -0.24      3.63
 Czech Equities        1,131.23   1,131.23     -0.06      4.92
 U.S. Equities        26,439.48  26,616.71     -0.67      6.96
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    TAX: The Finance Ministry has prepared a new tax law but is
debating whether to split it into two parts to deal separately
with corporate tax and personal income. The Chamber of Tax
Advisers is in favour of two laws.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 5        
    
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)            
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
