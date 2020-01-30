Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 30

PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== AVAST: Avast Says To Wind Down Jumpshot's Operations With Immediate Effect - Blog Post CENBANK: Czech central bank Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky prefers a smooth interest rate path ahead and is not concerned by inflation's recent acceleration outside the central bank's target band. CHINA: Volkswagen's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto has postponed business travel to its largest market China for an indefinite period due to the spread of a new coronavirus but is not planning any staff evacuations, it said on Wednesday. CEE MARKETS: The forint stabilised on Wednesday, within sight of its all-time lows, at the tail end of a month of declines as global worries over the spread of the coronavirus added to pressure from Hungary's loose monetary policy. EUROPE POWER: A fall in wind power supply boosted German day-ahead wholesale power prices on Wednesday in a mixed session, in which prices in neighbouring France fell on declining demand. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2020 vs Euro 25.265 25.237 -0.11 0.62 vs Dollar 22.94 22.925 -0.07 -1.23 Czech Equities 1,097.59 1,097.59 -0.89 -1.62 U.S. Equities 28,734.45 28,722.85 0.04 0.69 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================= UNIPETROL: Net profit at downstream oil group Unipetrol, part of the PKN Orlen Group , fell to 726 million crowns in 2019 and revenue dropped 2% to 128.8 billion crowns. here INSURANCE: The Czech insurance market grew by 5.7% to 136.7 billion crowns last year. Kooperativa, part of the Vienna Insurance Group , and Generali Ceska Pojistovna, were the market leaders. E15, page 7 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)