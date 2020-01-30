Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 30

    PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
    AVAST: Avast                    Says To Wind Down Jumpshot's
Operations With Immediate Effect - Blog Post
                                          
    
    CENBANK: Czech central bank Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky
prefers a smooth interest rate path ahead and is not concerned
by inflation's recent acceleration outside the central bank's
target band. 
                
    
    CHINA: Volkswagen's             Czech carmaker Skoda Auto
has postponed business travel to its largest market China for an
indefinite period due to the spread of a new coronavirus but is
not planning any staff evacuations, it said on Wednesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint stabilised on Wednesday, within
sight of its all-time lows, at the tail end of a month of
declines as global worries over the spread of the coronavirus
added to pressure from Hungary's loose monetary policy.
                    

    EUROPE POWER: A fall in wind power supply boosted German
day-ahead wholesale power prices on Wednesday in a mixed
session, in which prices in neighbouring France fell on
declining demand.
                
    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2020
 vs Euro                   25.265      25.237   -0.11     0.62
 vs Dollar                 22.94       22.925   -0.07    -1.23
 Czech Equities         1,097.59    1,097.59    -0.89    -1.62
 U.S. Equities         28,734.45   28,722.85     0.04     0.69
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
  
    
    UNIPETROL: Net profit at downstream oil group Unipetrol,
part of the PKN Orlen Group         , fell to 726 million crowns
in 2019 and revenue dropped 2% to 128.8 billion crowns.
    INSURANCE: The Czech insurance market grew by 5.7% to 136.7
billion crowns last year. Kooperativa, part of the Vienna
Insurance Group                    , and Generali Ceska
Pojistovna, were the market leaders.
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
