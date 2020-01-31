Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 31

    PRAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
    BOND HOLDING: Data on holders of Czech government bonds at
the end of December will be released at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT).
    
    AVAST CLOSES JUMPSHOT UNIT: Avast          will close the
Jumpshot analytics business at the centre of a data privacy
scandal, it said on Thursday, putting hundreds of jobs at risk
and deepening a slide in its shares.
                
    
    CORONAVIRUS: The Czech Republic has halted the issuance of
visas to Chinese citizens and is considering a ban on flights
from China due to the spread of the new coronavirus, government
officials said.
                    
    
     HYUNDAI: Hyundai Motor Co             will introduce its
Kona Electric model at its factory in the Czech Republic from
March as it looks to triple availability to European customers
this year, the company said.
               
    
    GOVERNMENT BOND SALES:                        
        
    FULL BOARD TO VOTE ON RATES:  All seven members of the Czech
National Bank's board will attend the Feb. 6 meeting to decide
on monetary policy, the central bank said on Thursday. 
               
    
    CEZ MAY BUILD SOLAT PLANT FOR SKODA AUTO:  
    
    VIRUS AND AVAST HIT CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's stock
markets slipped on Thursday amid global fears of a virus
spreading in China, while cybersecurity firm Avast          
         continued to lead Prague lower following reports of
data privacy concerns this week.
               

    EUROPE POWER: Rising wind power volumes and slowing demand
curbed European wholesale prompt power prices on Thursday, while
power futures slumped in line with weaker carbon pollution
permits.
               
    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2020
 vs Euro                   25.249      25.23    -0.08     0.68
 vs Dollar                 22.901      22.884   -0.07    -1.05
 Czech Equities         1,074.39    1,074.39    -2.11    -3.7
 U.S. Equities         28,859.44   28,734.45     0.43     1.12
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
    DISSIDENT DOBROVSKY DIES: A former anti-communist dissident,
later the country's defence minister, ambassador to Moscow and
President Vaclav Havel's chancellor Lubos Dobrovsky has died,
aged 87.
    Hospodarske noviny, page 2.
    
    ILLEGAL FOREIGNERS: Police found 5,677 illegally residing 
foreigners last year, up by 685 form 2018. The biggest numbers
were from Ukraine, Moldova and Vietnam.
    E15, page  
    
