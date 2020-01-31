Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 31

PRAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== BOND HOLDING: Data on holders of Czech government bonds at the end of December will be released at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT). AVAST CLOSES JUMPSHOT UNIT: Avast will close the Jumpshot analytics business at the centre of a data privacy scandal, it said on Thursday, putting hundreds of jobs at risk and deepening a slide in its shares. CORONAVIRUS: The Czech Republic has halted the issuance of visas to Chinese citizens and is considering a ban on flights from China due to the spread of the new coronavirus, government officials said. HYUNDAI: Hyundai Motor Co will introduce its Kona Electric model at its factory in the Czech Republic from March as it looks to triple availability to European customers this year, the company said. GOVERNMENT BOND SALES: FULL BOARD TO VOTE ON RATES: All seven members of the Czech National Bank's board will attend the Feb. 6 meeting to decide on monetary policy, the central bank said on Thursday. CEZ MAY BUILD SOLAT PLANT FOR SKODA AUTO: VIRUS AND AVAST HIT CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's stock markets slipped on Thursday amid global fears of a virus spreading in China, while cybersecurity firm Avast continued to lead Prague lower following reports of data privacy concerns this week. EUROPE POWER: Rising wind power volumes and slowing demand curbed European wholesale prompt power prices on Thursday, while power futures slumped in line with weaker carbon pollution permits. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2020 vs Euro 25.249 25.23 -0.08 0.68 vs Dollar 22.901 22.884 -0.07 -1.05 Czech Equities 1,074.39 1,074.39 -2.11 -3.7 U.S. Equities 28,859.44 28,734.45 0.43 1.12 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================= DISSIDENT DOBROVSKY DIES: A former anti-communist dissident, later the country's defence minister, ambassador to Moscow and President Vaclav Havel's chancellor Lubos Dobrovsky has died, aged 87. Hospodarske noviny, page 2. ILLEGAL FOREIGNERS: Police found 5,677 illegally residing foreigners last year, up by 685 form 2018. The biggest numbers were from Ukraine, Moldova and Vietnam. E15, page (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)