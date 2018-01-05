Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 5

PRAGUE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== POLITICS: The Czech Finance Ministry said it proposes to give up a European Union subsidy for a project at the centre of a police investigation that has hurt the minority government's chances of winning a parliamentary confidence vote. Story: Related stories: HYUNDAI: Hyundai's Czech plant's output was higher than planned in 2017, but it sees a cut in 2018. Story: Related stories: CEE FX POLL: Central European currencies are expected to extend last year's gains in 2018, led by the Czech crown, as the region's economies roar ahead without much worry that they will overheat. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Financial sector stocks helped lift Central European stock indices on Thursday on optimism about the region's booming economic output and strong U.S. and German data. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.504 25.54 0.14 0.09 vs Dollar 21.147 21.307 0.75 0.62 Czech Equities 1,105.13 1,105.13 1.69 2.5 U.S. Equities 25,075.13 24,922.68 0.61 1.44 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== EXPORT BANK: The Czech Export Bank filed a criminal complaint against an unnamed party to try and recover 12 billion crowns it lent to build the Adularya power plant in Turkey, which remains unfinished. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 BEER: Plzensky Prazdroj, part of Japanese brewing group Asahi , started installing three of 10 new tanks for production of its top brand Pilsner Urquell. The 280 million crown investment will increase is capacity by a third to 3.5 million hectolitres a year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)