Credit RSS
January 6, 2020 / 7:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 6

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    BUDGET: The Czech Republic's central state budget ended 2019
with a narrower deficit than expected, albeit the largest gap in
four years as spending increased and the economic growth slowed.
                
    
    TEMELIN: Utility CEZ           reconnected unit 1 at Temelin
nuclear power plant after an outage
                
    
    JOBS: Czech heavy machinery and metallurgical group Pilsen
Steel, which filed for insolvency last year, will lay off 500
workers and keep 50 employees, Czech Television reported on
Friday.
                
    
    CENBANK: Czech central bank's Dec 18 meeting minutes -
Benda, Holub voted in minority for hike
                
    
    SLOVAK BONDS: Slovakia will offer two bonds coming due in
2030 and 2031 in auctions on Jan. 20, the country's debt
management agency ARDAL said on Friday.
                
        
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies fell on Friday and
stocks gave up some of the previous day's gains, after a U.S.
air strike killed a top Iranian military official.
                    
    
    EUROPE POWER: European electricity prices for Monday and
next week delivery rose sharply in wholesale market trading on
Friday on forecasts of lower wind production in Germany, while
the curve rebounded with firmer carbon and oil prices.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2020
 vs Euro                   25.331     25.338    0.03      0.36
 vs Dollar                 22.7       22.709    0.04     -0.17
 Czech Equities         1,121.44   1,121.44    -0.22      0.52
 U.S. Equities         28,634.88  28,868.8     -0.81      0.34
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    E-SHOPS: Czechs spent a record 155 billion crowns  ($6.82
billion) in online shops last year, up 20 billion crowns from
the previous year, according to the Association of E-commerce
(APEK).
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
    
    BOURSE: Trading volume on the Prague Stock Exchange fell by
22.5 billion crowns to 120 billion, the lowest since 1994.
    Pravo, page 14    
            
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
            
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 22.7110 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below