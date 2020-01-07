Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 7

    PRAGUE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
    IPO: Czech firearms maker Ceska Zbrojovka Group (CZG) said
on Monday it was considering listing its shares on the Prague
Stock Exchange among options to finance its expansion.
                
    
    T-BILLS: The Czech Finance Ministry cancelled two planned
Treasury bill auctions that had been scheduled for Jan. 16 and
Jan. 30, an updated issuance calendar on its website showed on
Monday.
                
    
    INFLATION: Fundamental inflationary pressures in the Czech
economy are starting to fade, Czech National Bank's (CNB)
monetary policy department chief said on Monday.
                
    
    HOTELS: NH Hotel Group          has sealed a deal to operate
eight five-star hotels owned by French real estate group Covivio
COVH.PA in several European cities, the Spanish company said on
Monday.
    The eight hotels are located in Rome, Florence, Venice,
Nice, Prague and Budapest.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint retreated to a key level
against the euro on Monday as central Europe's currencies gave
up some recent gains amid growing U.S.-Iranian tensions that hit
sentiment in the region.
                    
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices on Monday
rose as demand kicked in after a holiday in parts of Germany
while solar power production in Germany and France was
negligible.
                
    
    COAL: A government commission will resume meeting next week
to work up different scenarios for the country to phase out coal
power.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
            
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
