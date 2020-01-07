Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 7

PRAGUE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== IPO: Czech firearms maker Ceska Zbrojovka Group (CZG) said on Monday it was considering listing its shares on the Prague Stock Exchange among options to finance its expansion. T-BILLS: The Czech Finance Ministry cancelled two planned Treasury bill auctions that had been scheduled for Jan. 16 and Jan. 30, an updated issuance calendar on its website showed on Monday. INFLATION: Fundamental inflationary pressures in the Czech economy are starting to fade, Czech National Bank's (CNB) monetary policy department chief said on Monday. HOTELS: NH Hotel Group has sealed a deal to operate eight five-star hotels owned by French real estate group Covivio COVH.PA in several European cities, the Spanish company said on Monday. The eight hotels are located in Rome, Florence, Venice, Nice, Prague and Budapest. CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint retreated to a key level against the euro on Monday as central Europe's currencies gave up some recent gains amid growing U.S.-Iranian tensions that hit sentiment in the region. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices on Monday rose as demand kicked in after a holiday in parts of Germany while solar power production in Germany and France was negligible. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2020 vs Euro 25.256 25.24 -0.06 0.65 vs Dollar 22.581 22.547 -0.15 0.36 Czech Equities 1,118.43 1,118.43 -0.27 0.25 U.S. Equities 28,703.38 28,634.88 0.24 0.58 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= COAL: A government commission will resume meeting next week to work up different scenarios for the country to phase out coal power. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)