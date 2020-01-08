Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 8, 2020 / 7:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 8

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    DATA: The Czech National Bank to release December foreign
exchange reserves data. (0900 GMT)
    
    CARS: The Car Importers Association (SDA) will release 2019
car sales data. 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty was steady against the euro in
early trade on Tuesday as analysts saw no change in the central
bank's interest rate policy despite its highest inflation
reading since 2012.
    The Czech crown was down after briefly touching its
strongest level since Feb. 2018 in late trading on Monday.
Analysts said the crown's April 2018 high of 25.400 would
continue to act as a resistance level.
                    
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices fell on
Tuesday on lower demand, rising wind power production in main
producer Germany, and slightly higher nuclear availability in
France.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2020
 vs Euro                   25.232      25.23     -0.01    0.75
 vs Dollar                 22.638      22.623    -0.07    0.11
 Czech Equities         1,117.64    1,117.64     -0.07    0.18
 U.S. Equities         28,583.68   28,703.38     -0.42    0.16
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
            
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    KOFOLA: Soft drinks maker Kofola CeskoSlovensko           
is acquiring Prague-based cider producer F.H. Prager for an
undisclosed price. Kofola is continuing in a series of buys to
expand with the purchase.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    PROTESTS: Civic group Million Moments for Democracy plans to
renew its protests against billionaire Prime Minister Andrej
Babis with continued calls for him to resign due to conflicts of
interest. Protests starting at the end of February will rotate
to the country's regional capitals, ending in Prague.
    Regular protests in 2019 drew thousands or tens of
thousands, with the biggest seeing a quarter million people in
November.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
            
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
            
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below