Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 9

    PRAGUE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)        
     
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    DATA: Unemployment and foreign trade data due to be
published (0800 GMT).
    
    INDUSTRY: Czech industrial output rose by 4.8 percent
year-on-year in November, in line with market expectations,
statistics office data showed on Tuesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Romanian assets fell on Tuesday amid worries
over a package of government measures to boost revenues, with
the central bank saying they created uncertainty in the economy.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European wholesale power for the day ahead
rose sharply on Tuesday as German wind turbine production was
forecast to fall from previously high levels, while demand
increased as temperatures dipped.
    In eastern Europe, day-ahead Czech baseload           was
6.7 percent up at 55.5 euros. Czech year-ahead power was bid at
49 euros, following a previous close at 49.25 euros.           
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.639     25.631   -0.03      0.23
 vs Dollar                 22.372     22.391    0.08      0.19
 Czech Equities         1,014.36   1,014.36     0.58      2.82
 U.S. Equities         23,787.45  23,531.35     1.09      1.97
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
     
==========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    CARS: New car sales dropped 3.7 percent in 2018, the first
decline in five years, hit by new emission standards introduced
in September. December sales alone fell 27 percent.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
    
