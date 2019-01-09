Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 9

PRAGUE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= DATA: Unemployment and foreign trade data due to be published (0800 GMT). INDUSTRY: Czech industrial output rose by 4.8 percent year-on-year in November, in line with market expectations, statistics office data showed on Tuesday. CEE MARKETS: Romanian assets fell on Tuesday amid worries over a package of government measures to boost revenues, with the central bank saying they created uncertainty in the economy. EUROPE POWER: European wholesale power for the day ahead rose sharply on Tuesday as German wind turbine production was forecast to fall from previously high levels, while demand increased as temperatures dipped. In eastern Europe, day-ahead Czech baseload was 6.7 percent up at 55.5 euros. Czech year-ahead power was bid at 49 euros, following a previous close at 49.25 euros. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.639 25.631 -0.03 0.23 vs Dollar 22.372 22.391 0.08 0.19 Czech Equities 1,014.36 1,014.36 0.58 2.82 U.S. Equities 23,787.45 23,531.35 1.09 1.97 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST======================== CARS: New car sales dropped 3.7 percent in 2018, the first decline in five years, hit by new emission standards introduced in September. December sales alone fell 27 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 11 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)