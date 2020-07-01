Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 1

PRAGUE, July 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =========================NEWS/EVENTS============================ PMI: Data from the monthly Purchasing Managers Index will be published at 9:30 a.m. (0730 GMT). BUDGET: The Finance Ministry will release June budget data at 2:00 p.m. (1200 GMT). CEZ Esco Acquires Remaining 49.9 % Share In CEZ Energo Czech Philip Morris AGM Approves Czk 1,560/Share Dividend EU TRAVEL: The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial "safe list" of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from Wednesday. The 27-member bloc gave majority approval on Tuesday to leisure or business travel from 14 countries beyond its borders, the Council of the EU, which represents EU governments. PRAGUE TABLE: Seated around a 500-metre-long table covered with white cloth, Prague citizens gathered on the medieval Charles Bridge on Tuesday to say goodbye to the new coronavirus epidemic. HOLIDAY TRAINS: Thousands of Czechs have booked a 15-hour direct train journey to Croatia where the coronavirus-weary travellers look forward to summer holidays on the seaside. On Tuesday, the first Czechs left for what has long been their nation's favourite foreign vacation destination following the easing of travel curbs imposed to contain the coronavirus. CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 11,954 confirmed coronavirus cases by the end of Tuesday, with 149 new infections that day. Of those, 7,771 people have recovered and 349 people have died in connection with the disease. There were 3,834 active cases. here CARS: Czech car production is expected to drop by 20% in 2020 due to closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, putting the country's biggest manufacturing and export sector at risk of job cuts, the Automotive Industry Association said on Tuesday. BOND HOLDINGS: The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds dropped to 36.0% in May from 36.85% in April, Finance Ministry data showed on Tuesday. CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint drifted to a two-month low on Tuesday as markets bet on further rate cuts from the central bank after the first reduction in four years last week. ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= AIRPORT: Prague Airport estimates it could serve 170,000 passengers in July and 300,000 in August, much lower than a year ago when 4 million travellers flew in the summer months. The airport's CEO Vaclav Rehor said the state owned company would not pay a dividend this year. Asked about Czech airline group Smartwings, which accounted for 30% of passenger numbers last year but is seeking help during the pandemic, Rehor said the European airline business was open and it would not be a problem to replace Smartwing's traffic. Lidove Noviny, page 1 STATE LOAN HELP: The latest data showed firms had applied for loans of 13.4 billion crowns as part of the state's COVID III guarantee program as of June 19 and that 183 million had been paid out, amounting to 0.04% of the 450 billion crowns promised by the government. here MARATHONS: Race organizer RunCzech will cancel its three international races this year, including the Prague Marathon. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.8650 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)