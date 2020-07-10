Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 10

PRAGUE, July 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =========================NEWS/EVENTS============================ DATA: Inflation data to be released (0700 GMT). CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 12,919 confirmed coronavirus cases by the end of Thursday, with 105 new infections that day. Of those, 8,128 people have recovered and 352 people have died in connection with the disease. There were 4,439 active cases. here SKODA: Bernhard Maier, chairman of Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group , will leave his post at the end of July after nearly five years, the company said on Thursday. SLOVAKIA: Slovakia on Thursday reported its biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since April 22 in a jolt to a country with one of the fewest number of infections and deaths from COVID-19 in Europe so far. BUSINESS: A third of Czech companies expect orders to drop by 20-40% over the next two months as they continue to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, although they are not yet planning massive layoffs, an Industry Confederation survey showed on Thursday. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies edged higher in thin trade on Thursday, as investors digested conflicting signals about the global economy ahead of a close-fought presidential election in Poland that could provide some impetus. ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= CARS: Consultancy PwC forecast Czech car sales to fall 22% in 2020, to 195,000 vehicles. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)