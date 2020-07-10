Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 10

    PRAGUE, July 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
    DATA: Inflation data to be released (0700 GMT).
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 12,919 confirmed
coronavirus cases by the end of Thursday, with 105 new
infections that day. 
    Of those, 8,128 people have recovered and 352 people have
died in connection with the disease. There were 4,439 active
cases.
    SKODA: Bernhard Maier, chairman of Czech carmaker Skoda
Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group            , will leave his
post at the end of July after nearly five years, the company
said on Thursday.
                
    
    SLOVAKIA: Slovakia on Thursday reported its biggest daily
jump in new coronavirus cases since April 22 in a jolt to a
country with one of the fewest number of infections and deaths
from COVID-19 in Europe so far.
                
    
    BUSINESS: A third of Czech companies expect orders to drop
by 20-40% over the next two months as they continue to feel the
impact of the coronavirus pandemic, although they are not yet
planning massive layoffs, an Industry Confederation survey
showed on Thursday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies edged higher in
thin trade on Thursday, as investors digested conflicting
signals about the global economy ahead of a close-fought
presidential election in Poland that could provide some impetus.
                
    
    CARS: Consultancy PwC forecast Czech car sales to fall 22%
in 2020, to 195,000 vehicles.
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
