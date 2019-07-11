Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 11, 2019 / 6:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 11

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, July 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    SKODA: Skoda Auto H1 deliveries 620,900 cars, down 4.9% y/y
                
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 3.92 billion crowns
($172.10 million) worth of 2.00/33 government bonds and 3.0
billion crowns ($131.71 million) worth of 0.25/27 government
bonds at auctions.
                             
    
    CHINA: Slovakia's new president, a former activist lawyer,
used a meeting with China's top diplomat on Wednesday to
criticise Beijing's human rights record, in a rare departure for
an east European politician in a region hungry for Chinese
investment.
                
    
    PPF: PPF Group, owned by the Czech Republic's richest
businessman Petr Kellner, has sold a 4.5% stake in Russian gold
and silver producer Polymetal           for about $254 million,
a bookrunner for the deal said on Wednesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint fell on Wednesday, extending
its slide to a fourth day as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on
central Europe's currencies and lower-than-expected domestic
inflation made further monetary tightening unlikely.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: German year-ahead electricity contract for
next year delivery hit a near nine-week high on Wednesday,
tracking gains in gas, coal and EU carbon emissions prices which
posted strong gains.
                  

 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.581     25.583    0.01      0.45
 vs Dollar                 22.7       22.734    0.15     -1.27
 Czech Equities         1,047.25   1,047.25    -0.11      6.15
 U.S. Equities         26,860.2   26,783.49     0.29     15.14
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    PENSIONS: The lower house passed the government's planned
pension rise that is higher than automatic inflation adjusters,
which will cost the state budget next year around 7 billion
crowns.
    Pravo, page 1-2
    
    TOBACCO: Philip Morris CR           registered 165,000 new
Iqos user last year, it said in its annual report.
    E15, page 5
                       
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)        
   
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below