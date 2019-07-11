Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 11

PRAGUE, July 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== SKODA: Skoda Auto H1 deliveries 620,900 cars, down 4.9% y/y BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 3.92 billion crowns ($172.10 million) worth of 2.00/33 government bonds and 3.0 billion crowns ($131.71 million) worth of 0.25/27 government bonds at auctions. CHINA: Slovakia's new president, a former activist lawyer, used a meeting with China's top diplomat on Wednesday to criticise Beijing's human rights record, in a rare departure for an east European politician in a region hungry for Chinese investment. PPF: PPF Group, owned by the Czech Republic's richest businessman Petr Kellner, has sold a 4.5% stake in Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal for about $254 million, a bookrunner for the deal said on Wednesday. CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint fell on Wednesday, extending its slide to a fourth day as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on central Europe's currencies and lower-than-expected domestic inflation made further monetary tightening unlikely. EUROPE POWER: German year-ahead electricity contract for next year delivery hit a near nine-week high on Wednesday, tracking gains in gas, coal and EU carbon emissions prices which posted strong gains. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.581 25.583 0.01 0.45 vs Dollar 22.7 22.734 0.15 -1.27 Czech Equities 1,047.25 1,047.25 -0.11 6.15 U.S. Equities 26,860.2 26,783.49 0.29 15.14 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== PENSIONS: The lower house passed the government's planned pension rise that is higher than automatic inflation adjusters, which will cost the state budget next year around 7 billion crowns. Pravo, page 1-2 TOBACCO: Philip Morris CR registered 165,000 new Iqos user last year, it said in its annual report. E15, page 5 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)