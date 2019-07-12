Healthcare
July 12, 2019 / 6:21 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 12

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, July 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    SAZKA: Czech KKCG Completes Takeover Of Emma Capital's Stake
In Sazka Group 
                
    
    INFLATION: Czech consumer prices rose by 0.2% on a monthly
basis in June, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 2.7%,
down from the previous month due mainly to a drop in clothes
prices and telecoms, statistics office data showed on Thursday.
                
  * Central bank comment on the data:             
    
    SLOVAKIA: Slovakia's new president called on the Visegrad
group of eastern EU member states on Thursday to protect the
rule of law to avoid being seen as "weakening the European
Union", signalling a possible rift within a bloc that often acts
together.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies gained on Thursday
after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell set the stage for a
U.S. interest rate cut this month, weakening the dollar.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European baseload electricity contracts for
next year delivery extended gains in wholesale trade on
Thursday, hitting fresh multi-week highs supported by carbon
emissions and related energy contracts.
                  

 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.586     25.596    0.04       0.43
 vs Dollar                 22.701     22.737    0.16      -1.28
 Czech Equities         1,047.07   1,047.07    -0.02       6.13
 U.S. Equities         27,088.08  26,860.2      0.85      16.12
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
            
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    PHARMA: SOTIO and Cytune Pharma, part of the PPF group of
richest Czech Petr Kellner, began a clinical trial of a cancer
drug.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
                       
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)        
   
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below