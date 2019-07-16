Money Markets RSS
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 16

    PRAGUE, July 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    CEZ: Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR will provide a 2 million euro
convertible loan to European Metals Holding (EMH)EMHE.L, EMH
said on Tuesday, giving CEZ a potential stake in the company
which is developing a lithium deposit in the country.
                
    
    STEEL: Liberty House's Czech steel unit will cut output in
the coming months by around 20%, newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes
reported on Tuesday.
                
    
    POLITICS: The Czech Republic's junior coalition party the
Social Democrats said on Monday they were sticking with their
preferred candidate for culture minister, prolonging a spat that
is threatening the survival of Prime Minister Andrej Babis's
minority government.
                
    
    HOME CREDIT: Consumer lender Home Credit B.V. on Monday
filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering, which two sources
said could raise more than $1 billion, just three days after AB
InBev ABI.BR shelved the listing of its Asian business.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were trading in
narrow ranges on Monday, with few economic data releases in the
region and no market surprise from Polish inflation, confirmed
at 2.6% on the year in June.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: Germany's main power curve contract on Monday
hit its highest level in nine months in the wholesale market and
its French equivalent a seven-month high, both boosted by
related carbon certificates reaching a fresh 11-year high.
                  

   
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
