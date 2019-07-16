Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 16

PRAGUE, July 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== CEZ: Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR will provide a 2 million euro convertible loan to European Metals Holding (EMH)EMHE.L, EMH said on Tuesday, giving CEZ a potential stake in the company which is developing a lithium deposit in the country. STEEL: Liberty House's Czech steel unit will cut output in the coming months by around 20%, newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes reported on Tuesday. POLITICS: The Czech Republic's junior coalition party the Social Democrats said on Monday they were sticking with their preferred candidate for culture minister, prolonging a spat that is threatening the survival of Prime Minister Andrej Babis's minority government. HOME CREDIT: Consumer lender Home Credit B.V. on Monday filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering, which two sources said could raise more than $1 billion, just three days after AB InBev ABI.BR shelved the listing of its Asian business. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were trading in narrow ranges on Monday, with few economic data releases in the region and no market surprise from Polish inflation, confirmed at 2.6% on the year in June. EUROPE POWER: Germany's main power curve contract on Monday hit its highest level in nine months in the wholesale market and its French equivalent a seven-month high, both boosted by related carbon certificates reaching a fresh 11-year high. Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)