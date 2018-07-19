FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 5:55 AM / in 3 hours

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    PPI: Statistics office to release June producer price data
at 9:00 a.m. (0700 GMT).
                     
                  
    CEE MARKETS: A strengthening dollar put pressure on Central
European currencies on Wednesday despite a batch of robust
Polish data.
                
 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.835     25.859    0.09      -1.21
 vs Dollar                22.179     22.243    0.29      -4.23
 Czech Equities        1,087.36   1,087.36     0.55       0.85
 U.S. Equities        25,199.29  25,119.89     0.32       1.94
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
            
======================= PRESS DIGEST ==========================
    SKODA: Carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group,
acquired its first stake in a foreign technology firm, buying a
minority share in artificial intelligence start-up Anagog, of
Israel. The firm's software is able to detect human movement
using sensors.
    Financial details were not released.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    AIRPORT: Prague Airport is headed for a new record of
handling over 17 million passengers in 2018, it said. In the
first half, passenger numbers rose around 10 percent to 7.43
million.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
            
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
      
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
