July 22, 2019 / 6:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 22

    PRAGUE, July 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    LINET: European hospital and nursing bed maker LINET Group's
shareholders will retain control of the company as it abandons a
two-year search for a financial investor to help fund its
expansion, it said on Sunday.
                
    
    RATING: S&P Says Czech Republic 'AA-/A-1+' Foreign Currency
And 'AA/A-1+' Local Currency Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable
                
    
    DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt
fell on the quarter to 1.713 trillion crowns ($75.24 billion) at
the end of June, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
                
    
    SLOVAKIA:  United States Steel Corp's       factory in
Slovakia will lay off 2,500 people, or around a fifth of its
workforce, by the end of 2021 as it tries to compete with a glut
of cheap steel imports from non-EU countries, it said on Friday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies gained on Friday as
expectations of monetary policy easing by central banks in the
United States and the euro zone undermined both dollar and euro.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European baseload electricity prices for
year-ahead delivery rose on Friday on the back of gains in
carbon emissions, coal and other related fuel prices, while
prices for early next week were buoyed by a forecast drop in
conventional power generation.
                 
    
    ROBOTS: For revellers at one Prague megaclub, gone are the
days of being squashed at the bar waiting to get a watered-down
cocktail. Two years after becoming the first to try a robot DJ,
the five-story Karlovy Lazne Music Club has gone a step further
with the launch of a robotic bartender to mix up cocktails,
after its manager was inspired by seeing one in Las Vegas.
                

 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.53      25.525    -0.02     0.65
 vs Dollar                 22.757     22.741    -0.07    -1.53
 Czech Equities         1,067.41   1,067.41      0.33     8.2
 U.S. Equities         27,154.2   27,222.97     -0.25    16.4
    BEER: Leading Czech brewery Plzensky Prazdroj paid its
owner, Asahi of Japan, 4.4 billion crowns in dividends, out of
the company's 4.5 billion net profit in 2018.
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
