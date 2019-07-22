Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 22

PRAGUE, July 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== LINET: European hospital and nursing bed maker LINET Group's shareholders will retain control of the company as it abandons a two-year search for a financial investor to help fund its expansion, it said on Sunday. RATING: S&P Says Czech Republic 'AA-/A-1+' Foreign Currency And 'AA/A-1+' Local Currency Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt fell on the quarter to 1.713 trillion crowns ($75.24 billion) at the end of June, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. SLOVAKIA: United States Steel Corp's factory in Slovakia will lay off 2,500 people, or around a fifth of its workforce, by the end of 2021 as it tries to compete with a glut of cheap steel imports from non-EU countries, it said on Friday. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies gained on Friday as expectations of monetary policy easing by central banks in the United States and the euro zone undermined both dollar and euro. EUROPE POWER: European baseload electricity prices for year-ahead delivery rose on Friday on the back of gains in carbon emissions, coal and other related fuel prices, while prices for early next week were buoyed by a forecast drop in conventional power generation. ROBOTS: For revellers at one Prague megaclub, gone are the days of being squashed at the bar waiting to get a watered-down cocktail. Two years after becoming the first to try a robot DJ, the five-story Karlovy Lazne Music Club has gone a step further with the launch of a robotic bartender to mix up cocktails, after its manager was inspired by seeing one in Las Vegas. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.53 25.525 -0.02 0.65 vs Dollar 22.757 22.741 -0.07 -1.53 Czech Equities 1,067.41 1,067.41 0.33 8.2 U.S. Equities 27,154.2 27,222.97 -0.25 16.4 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST=========================== BEER: Leading Czech brewery Plzensky Prazdroj paid its owner, Asahi of Japan, 4.4 billion crowns in dividends, out of the company's 4.5 billion net profit in 2018. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)