July 24, 2019 / 6:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 24

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, July 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    POLITICS: Prime Minister Andrej Babis is due to meet
President Milos Zeman as they seek a way out of a government
spat. (1500 GMT)
                
    
    METRO: German retail group Metro          on Wednesday
recommended its shareholders not to accept a takeover offer by
EP Global Commerce, which is owned by Czech and Slovak
investors.
                
    
    CME: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME)
                   raised forecasts for 2019 core profit and
cash flow growth for the second time this year after its second
quarter performance beat expectations.
                
    
    SAZKA: Sazka Group To Bid For Management Contract Of Turkish
State Lottery, Milli Piyango
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's currencies were mostly steady
on Tuesday morning, though Hungary's forint weakened before the
Hungarian central bank meets later in the day.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: German spot power for day-ahead delivery on
Tuesday afternoon hit its highest price in over five months as a
heatwave lifted cooling demand in France and started hampering
riverborne transport, while nuclear generation will slip. 
                 
          
   
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
