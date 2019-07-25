Consumer Goods and Retail
July 25, 2019 / 6:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 25

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, July 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    POLITICS: Czech President Milos Zeman will decide in August
on whether to accept the Social Democrats' preferred pick for
culture minister, a personnel move at the heart of a dispute
rattling the ruling coalition.
                
    
    OIL: Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft             on
Wednesday set a cap of $15 per barrel on compensation for
contamination in its network, drawing scepticism from transit
country Belarus and criticism from some buyers that the offer
was too low.
                
    
    M&A: Metro          on Wednesday recommended its
shareholders turn down a takeover offer by EP Global Commerce,
which is owned by Czech and Slovak investors, arguing that the
5.8 billion euro ($6.5 billion) bid undervalues the German
retail group.
                             
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's currencies were little changed
in slow trade early on Wednesday, with the forint also hovering
around its Tuesday levels after the Hungarian central bank
maintained its dovish stance at its rate-setting meeting.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices for day-ahead
delivery set new five-month highs on Wednesday, reflecting a
tight supply-demand balance in the region's summer heatwave.
                 
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.509     25.487   -0.09      0.73
 vs Dollar                 22.911     22.886   -0.11     -2.21
 Czech Equities         1,075.44   1,075.44     0.39      9.01
 U.S. Equities         27,269.97  27,349.19    -0.29     16.9
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    AIRPORT: Prague Airport handled a record 7.84 million people
in the first half, up 5% year-on-year.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
    
    REAL ESTATE: New apartment sales in Prague fell 16% in the
second quarter and, the newspaper reports, developers expect
this year to be the weakest in seven years.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1     
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.)
their accuracy.)               
   
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
