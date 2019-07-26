Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 26

    PRAGUE, July 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    CENBANK'S NIDETZKY: Czech interest rates should remain
stable for now as the central bank weighs uncertainties abroad
against a domestic economy still in good shape, central bank
Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky said in an interview.
                
    
    CENBANK: All seven Czech National Bank board members will
attend the next policy meeting on Aug. 1, the bank said on
Thursday.
                
    
    EU FUNDS: The net inflow of European Union funds into the
Czech Republic rose to 24.4 billion crowns ($1.06 billion) in
the first half of 2019, its highest in three years, the Finance
Ministry said on Thursday.
                

    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies hit one-week lows
on Thursday, pushed down as the euro rallied after European
Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi sounded more upbeat on the
euro zone's economy than expected.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices fell on Thursday as
hot temperatures were forecast to decline into next week,
reducing demand, while windier conditions in main market Germany
added to renewable supply.
                 
    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.526     25.521   -0.02      0.67
 vs Dollar                 22.901     22.901    0        -2.17
 Czech Equities         1,074.02   1,074.02    -0.13      8.87
 U.S. Equities         27,140.98  27,269.97    -0.47     16.35
    SKODA: Carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen
            group, saw a 10.8% rise in first-half revenue to
10.2 billion euros while operating profit rose 0.3% to 824
million euros.
