Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 26

PRAGUE, July 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

CENBANK'S NIDETZKY: Czech interest rates should remain stable for now as the central bank weighs uncertainties abroad against a domestic economy still in good shape, central bank Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky said in an interview.

CENBANK: All seven Czech National Bank board members will attend the next policy meeting on Aug. 1, the bank said on Thursday.

EU FUNDS: The net inflow of European Union funds into the Czech Republic rose to 24.4 billion crowns ($1.06 billion) in the first half of 2019, its highest in three years, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies hit one-week lows on Thursday, pushed down as the euro rallied after European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi sounded more upbeat on the euro zone's economy than expected.

EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices fell on Thursday as hot temperatures were forecast to decline into next week, reducing demand, while windier conditions in main market Germany added to renewable supply.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2019
vs Euro 25.526 25.521 -0.02 0.67
vs Dollar 22.901 22.901 0 -2.17
Czech Equities 1,074.02 1,074.02 -0.13 8.87
U.S. Equities 27,140.98 27,269.97 -0.47 16.35

========================PRESS DIGEST==========================

SKODA: Carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group, saw a 10.8% rise in first-half revenue to 10.2 billion euros while operating profit rose 0.3% to 824 million euros. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3